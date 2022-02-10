They try to rape a young woman on the NY train

A 21-year-old girl denounced this Thursday that a man tried to abuse her while she was inside the E train line in the Lower Manhattan.

The young woman said that the attacker approached her, pushed her towards a corner of the car and tried to rape her. The man fled upon reaching the canal street stationin Chinatown.

The events occurred around 10 in the morning as reported by the New York police, after publishing the photos of the alleged attacker, and asking for help to find his whereabouts by offering a reward of $3,500.

The victim was evaluated at the scene of the crime, without anyone arrested for the act so far, according to Pix 11 and El Diario NY.

“Wanted for Attempted Rape: On 9/2/22 at 10:20 am, inside the E train approaching the Canal St station, individual approached a 21 year old female victim and pushed her into the corner. from the train and tried to rape her. Any information call us at 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3,500,” the Police Department wrote in a tweet.

