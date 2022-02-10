‘They turn on the alarm ahead of time’; Reinoso asks to put up with Solari

Midtime Editorial

America is going through your worst streak at the helm of Santiago Solari and it is that they have already more than 100 days without a victory and the fans ask for his exit, because the demands are high and they cannot allow such a stage; Carlos Reinoso, former player of the Eagles, says that they are ‘sounding the alarm ahead of time’.

The last victory of America in Liga MX the past happened October 23, 2021when they beat the tigers of the louse Herrera by 1-0; from then on they haven’t been able to add three and the criticism hasn’t been long in coming, like Jorge Pietrasanta commenting that ‘they play like a small team’.

Reinoso asks for calm with Solari and not fire him

In an interview with ‘ESPN’, Carlos Reinoso assured that America it was always a team constant at MX League leadership and that today he is only going through a bad patch, so the fans should be calmsince ‘in good times they do support their coach’.

“I believe that Solari must remain firm in the position because America It was always a team kept the lead plaster he had all the Americanists happy. We have to take into account that there are only three dates. Santiago already had an incredible year in terms of pointsAmerica was the best and for that reason it deserves all the confidence and all the faith of the Americanists,” said Reinoso.

Added to this, Carlos Reinoso spoke of the ‘nobility’ of Liga MX, where 12 teams access the Final phase; understands that America must be among the top 4, but if it is not safe, it enters the Repechage and the option to fight for the title will be in force.

“America must qualify from 1 to 4 from the table, but here in Mexico they classify 12. Then America will have no problem qualifying or to be within the first eight; It seems to me that the alarms are going off long before their time. America has a very good squadthey’re just going through a rough patch right now,” Reinoso said.

America has a pending match against Mazatlan and after 3 games it is located in the position 16 of Liga MX with only 1 point.

