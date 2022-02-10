They want to be doctors but they postponed and tried to cut the teacher

According to the complaints of a group of students who are in the second year of the medical career, the subject is difficult to pass because supposedly the teacher simply shares videos and does not explain the contents very well. The parents of the students say that many of their children have a lot of psychological pressure as a result of failing the exams. Also, it’s a “waste of money and time” and that the boys do not pass the matter.

The professor of the subject of anatomy, is also a doctor of the Fifth Sanitary Region, Dr. Marcelino Britezlamented the poor preparation of the students and stated that it could have been due to virtuality, a modality implemented as a result of the covid-9 pandemic.

“That relaxed the students a lot, and they did not take into account the reality of the subject or the career they chose, only to later complain about the requirement of the exam. You cannot be a doctor if you are not prepared”, explained the professor.

For the teacher, the only explanation is that “they did not dedicate themselves on time, then they wanted to study 15 or 20 days before the exam, and that is not enough time to study and understand a subject as extensive and as important as anatomy is.” commented.

Likewise, he said that precisely for a better learning of the students, he enabled a virtual classroom where the didactic materials are shared, where the videos were prepared by him, of hours explaining the contents. He uploaded them to a channel Youtube so that students have the possibility to access and download them.

“The detail is that I could take into account the number of views of the videos; then we would connect by meet for 10 or 15 minutes, after two hours we would meet again to take a questionnaire on the subject and I found that of the more than 100 students there were only between 5 or 10 views”, commented the professor.

Read More: Students denounced irregularities with exams for admission to Medicine

He indicated that throughout the year that was the constant. The students did not give due importance and dedication to the process, and did not accumulate the necessary points. He explained that in the exams that were carried out in person, some even had 0 points.

“I have to say that from 1 to 5 in difficulty, the level of the exam prepared for them was 3, taking into account the virtuality and the difficulty to learn the contents correctly, even so, the performance was terrible,” lamented the teacher.

The doctor Marcelino Britez, mentioned that in his 25 years of teaching there had never been such a low performance; Previously, the percentage of recusants in the subject of anatomy was on average only 10 or 15%.

Student center provided support to the professor

Through a statement, the Student Center of the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University “Our Lady of the Assumption”, Guaira campusmade up of students from the second to the seventh year of the aforementioned career, expressed its full support for Professor Dr. Marcelino Brítez.

In the same document they also indicate that the teaching methodology and the examination of the subject of Human anatomy It was done with complete transparency.

“As alumni of the Anatomy department, we know your passion for it and the level of demand that you always asked of your students. The quality of his teaching has made us classify him as one of the most respected teachers of our beloved career, ”says the statement.