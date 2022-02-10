Things I learned in New York

The other day we went to dinner at Chinatown to celebrate the chinese new year. Tigers, lights, music, red decorations everywhere and delicious food. Several women around the table: different professions, passions, ages, responsibilities, origin, sentimental situationsbut the surprising thing was to see, so far from home, how minimally different we are in certain aspects.

I know that I have written about this on other occasions and that I repeat myself like the music in the supermarket, but I need something to change. First of all, me because I keep stumbling into that hole over and over again and it’s important that that stops happening; too many bruises already. Second, in many of the women I meet on my way —and on this journey— and whom it is impossible not to admireEven if they don’t see it yet.

‘The way you talk to yourself matters’. That phrase appeared at some point in the last year on my phone screen and I had the feeling that someone was grabbing the lapels of my jacket to make me react.

The first time someone called my attention to this was a friend in a dressing room a few minutes before going on stage in a Madrid room. I said some of these phrases —I don’t even remember which one because unfortunately and in practice they already come out naturally— and she gave me a touch that I will always thank her for: “Shut up, don’t say that, the body understands and gets sad”. I may not have used those words, but it sounds like that in my head and it stirs me every time I remember it.

I had never noticed that he had been sending me negative messages about my body, my personality and my abilities all my life: I’m so stupid, that dress looks terrible on me, I look horrible, how are they going to choose me, I don’t deserve it, I think I’m not very good at whatever, what am I painting there, I’m boring, I hate my arms, I wish I had another size, eyes, boobs…

The way I talk to myself. No more no less.

If I had spent my entire existence treating the rest well—a rest that, moreover, had not always done the same to me— Why was I, who had to take care of myself and protect myself like no one else, not doing the same? Why was he treating me badly?

I have no answer. At least not one that fits in this column, but I do have one thing clear: no more. The body understands everything and remembers it. The mind too. If we repeat something to him many times, he will end up believing it. Let’s use that to our advantage, let’s say nice things to each other. Let’s be our biggest admirers because no one knows everything like oneself behind. No one knows our battles better and, above all, no one who works so hard to make things better every day deserves less.

You owe yourself respect.

And there is no more.

