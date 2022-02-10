This country joins the race of bitcoin ATMs in South America

Key facts: The companies inBierto and Urubit made the decision after the success of the first ATM.

The new teams will be in Montevideo, Colonia and Rocha.

The panorama in Uruguay is about to change. All thanks to the success of the first bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATM installed in the country, specifically in Punta del Este. Now the same companies that installed that machine plan to start up another three, starting in March.

The new teams will be installed in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, Colonia and Rocha. This is how the local media montevideo.com.uy exposes it, citing one of the companies involved in the project, inBierto.

Just a month ago, inBierto and Urubit put into operation the first cryptocurrency ATM in the country, as we reported in CriptoNoticias. And in those first 30 days of operation, the machine registered more than 10 thousand transactions.

Adolfo Varela, director of inBierto, assured that the demand for the services of the Punta del Este ATM was such that they had to update the hardware, which was not prepared for that volume of use. “He had temperature problems,” the executive said.

This first experience made us learn many things, to the point that today we are preparing the second version of the softwaremuch faster, more agile, with a greater capacity for scale than we had anticipated at the beginning. Adolfo Varela, founder and director of inBierto.

In addition to the high demand for operations, there was also a lot of interest in installing new machines at various sites. Not only in Uruguay, but outside the territory. Total, companies received more than 120 such requests.

According to the Uruguayan media, the intention of these companies is to expand the ATM network beyond the borders of the South American country. In addition to being interested in the Latin American market, they also want to project themselves in Europe.

Bitcoin ATMs in Latin America

The ATM industry of this type is rapidly expanding. Figures from Coin ATM Radar show that, compared to the beginning of the year 2021, the number of operating machines in the world has doubled, passing from just over 14,000 to about 35,000 today.

In the Latin American case, the expansion has also accelerated in recent months. Clearly, El Salvador is leading the charge after adopting bitcoin as legal tender. But in South America, for example, several countries have recently added machines.

In addition to Uruguay, we find the Paraguayan case, where at the end of January the installation of an ATM was confirmed to fill the void left by a machine installed several years ago in a restaurant that does not exist right now. A new machine was also recently installed in Colombia, with the arrival of a new competitor in that market.

In that part of the world, if we add the teams from South America and Central America, there are more than 300 ATMs today. The figure is still low compared to other areas, such as Europe (which quadruples that amount) or even the United States, where there are more than 30 thousand ATMs operating.