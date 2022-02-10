This is Gran Turismo Sophy, a ‘revolutionary’ AI capable of beating professional players

Polyphony Digital, the studio responsible for the saga Grand Touringand Sony AI, the division responsible for the development and research of artificial intelligence, today unveiled the project they have been working on together: it is Gran Turismo Sophyan artificial intelligence system that they have defined as “revolutionary” and that, applied to Grand Touring Sporthas given amazing results in test races against professional players.

“Gran Turismo Sophy is a revolutionary racing AI agent who has learned to master the PlayStation game and driving simulator, Gran Turismo Sport. Through training, Gran Turismo Sophy gained racing skills to challenge and outperform some of the racers from Grand Touring worldwide”, explains a Sony AI manager in an article published on the company’s official blog.

Under these lines you can see a career of Grand Touring Sport in which the new artificial intelligence was put to the test.

Why is this AI so revolutionary?

Among the reasons that make this artificial intelligence unique is the process of adaptation that it has made to the system itself. Grand Touring Sportwhich implies learning not only the game’s physics simulation systems, but also the behavior of the rest of the human-controlled competitors: the AI ​​must not only interpret the course and try to do the best it can, but also get ahead of rival movesfind opportunities and, in addition, compete with sportsmanship without using lunges and crashes as a tool to win.

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sonyhas posted a video in which he talks about how this collaboration, Sony AI’s first major project, has created “a superhuman AI agent that can compete against the best human Gran Turismo drivers” and claims to be “excited about this project because it demonstrates the potential we have to effectively use the infrastructure of playstation cloud gaming for large-scale AI training purposes.”

The project of Gran Turismo Sophy At the moment it is just that, a project, but the intention of those responsible is to be able to apply it to the video game and change the way we interact with artificial intelligence systems. Also, as explained in an interview with Wired, it could help advance autonomous driving technology, a sector in which Sony has also already taken its first steps.

It remains to be seen how this project is applied to the next installments of the franchise as Grand Touring 7to arrive March 4 to PS5 and PS4 and it is now available for reservation in both physical and digital editions. The new generation version has a recommended base price of 79.99 in the PS Store, while the last generation can be purchased for 69.99 in the digital store. Those who pre-order the 25th Anniversary Edition or the 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition (99.99) will get the official soundtrack.