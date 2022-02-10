This is how Álvaro Dávila’s sports intelligence department worked at Cruz Azul

Álvaro Dávila completed a great management as executive president of Cruz Azul thanks to the sports intelligence department he created and which would come to an end this day.

It was on January 7, 2021 when he was presented as executive president of Cruz Azulin the middle of one of the worst crises of the institution, 23 years of drought of League titles and a broken dressing room; today, a year, a month and three days later, with the ninth star and the Champion of Champions in the showcases, Álvaro Dávila is about to say goodbye to the cement club.

He still celestial managerwho came hand in hand with the new administration, headed by Víctor Manuel Velázquez as president of Board of Directors of the Cooperativemanaged gEarn the respect of all Mexican socceras well as the fans of Machine after achieving in the club what has not been achieved for a long time.

And it is that, the work of Álvaro Dávila as CEO of Cruz Azul was exposed in the last pass marketwhich was able to determine successfully, in terms of quality and costs, thanks to sports intelligence department which he formed with his entire work team, among which was Hector Lara as his trusted man.

The key to the successful transfer market

In an interview with the newspaper Record, Héctor Lara confessed the key to success in the last transfer market, where it was possible to sign eight reinforcements after choosing them among more than 100 footballers that they had as an option; work that was achieved thanks to the sports intelligence department, headed by Alvaro Davila: Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Abram, Iván Morales and Ángel Romero They were the chosen ones.

“At the end of the last tournament Álvaro Dávila wanted to have a planning and several proposals of players in almost all positions, so we reviewed about 125 elements to achieve these eight that camebeginning with its origins and family background and we gave priority to mexicans“, explained the manager, and who would also be to about to leave the club.

“That was the mandate and we have taken care of every last peso. We want to thank the support of the Cooperative and engineer Víctor Manuel Velázquez, who has been very close to the team, who supports us in putting it together and in shaping this area that should give results in the medium term, we know the importance of the club for the Cooperative“pointed out the own Alvaro Davila.

Another aspect that has gained strength in the institution in the last year is the quarry, an area to which the new administration decided to turn to see after a long time in abandonment, for which Hector Lara confessed that in November a head of scouting to nurture all categories of the club with the best possible talent; In addition, they were also encouraged to six elements for the first team.

“Cruz Azul did not lose prestige, it is one of the most important Institutions in the country and I think it has its prestige well earned. Maybe with the ninth it was reactivated And I don’t want to say that it’s like an honor, but I do think that any soccer player from other parts of the world would like to be in Cruz Azul”, Alvaro Davila.