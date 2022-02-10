This is how beautiful Muriel Caballero Montes looks from Pasión de Gavilanes 2

There is no doubt that Camila Rojas is a Colombian actress and dancer whose career has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. She today has a great challenge to play Muriel Caballero-Montes in Sparrowhawks Passion 2. That is why there is great expectation on the part of the followers of the famous soap opera. The beautiful brunette was born on September 6, 1990 in Cucuta, Colombia. However, at the age of 18, she went to study English at Londonwhere he did theater in that language.

Speaking a little about his personal life, we have to say that after living in Europe moved to The Angels to study Performing Arts and after receiving a job offer he traveled to Mexico, where he has lived for several years. For its part, the Aztec TV invited her to audition for the telenovela “Heart of Condo”.

