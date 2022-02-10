This is how beautiful Muriel Caballero Montes looks from Pasión de Gavilanes 2

There is no doubt that Camila Rojas is a Colombian actress and dancer whose career has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. She today has a great challenge to play Muriel Caballero-Montes in Sparrowhawks Passion 2. That is why there is great expectation on the part of the followers of the famous soap opera. The beautiful brunette was born on September 6, 1990 in Cucuta, Colombia. However, at the age of 18, she went to study English at Londonwhere he did theater in that language.

Speaking a little about his personal life, we have to say that after living in Europe moved to The Angels to study Performing Arts and after receiving a job offer he traveled to Mexico, where he has lived for several years. For its part, the Aztec TV invited her to audition for the telenovela “Heart of Condo”.

Camila Rojas On one occasion he stated that:For me, the reality of going out and seeing the hard work came, Tv Azteca gave me work, experience and some recognition and thus, little by little, being persevering, I was able to advance”However, thanks to this he managed to get other acting jobs that helped him to be today one of the promises of the TV of Colombia Y Latin America.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the note Camila Red will have the difficult challenge of interpreting Muriel Caballero-Montes in the second part of Passion of Hawks. This character is the daughter of Rosario Montes and as described by the actress herself “Muriel is a girl who grew up alone, without much affection, who was raised more by other people than by her real parents, because her father is a very wealthy man who focuses on other things. And her mother is a woman overwhelmed in their personal tastes more than in a family”.

Undoubtedly, this great fame that it possesses is reflected in the social networks Since every time she makes a publication on her official accounts, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her beauty. This time he was no exception to her as he recently shared a photo of her that showed off the great figure he currently possesses.