This is the best QR reader for your mobile, although there are other apps

Google Assistant has several smart options, including reading what’s behind a QR code. For this function use Google Lens. A much more complete tool than a simple code scan. It is capable of solving mathematical problems, translating texts in real time and also detecting plants and animals. Therefore, Google Assistant offers you through Google Lens the best QR code reader that you can have on your Android phone. However, you can also opt for other apps for this purpose.

Today we can find a QR code almost anywhere. It is used in books to expand content in audiovisual format, to consult the menu of the day in a bar and even to pay and collect prizes through Bizum in the State Lottery and Betting Administrations. Perhaps you think that to read these codes that have become so widespread with the pandemic, you do need to download an application. Nothing is further from reality. The best tool to read this type of codes you already have it installed on your phone. Is about Google Assistant .

QR Code Scanner

It is one of the best rated QR readers in the Google Play Store. Simple and easy to use. Simply open the app, scan the code and the information contained will be automatically decoded. For example, you can use it the next time you go out to lunch or dinner with friends, since now practically all restaurants have dispensed with paper menus and use QR codes to display their gastronomic offer.

QR reader

Another of the most popular apps is QR Reader. read and decode all kinds of barcodes and QR, including contacts, products, URL, Wifi, text, books, email, location, calendar etc. Some of its strengths are that it has auto zoomyou can use the flashlight to scan in dark environments or you don’t need an internet connection to use it.

As you can see, the operation of the applications aimed at scanning QR codes is very simple to use and they do not have any major complication than opening the app and performing the scan. Keep in mind that if you bring your mobile camera too close to the code, it may be difficult for it to read it. It is better to do it at a certain distance so that it works the first time.