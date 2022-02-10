This is the first Motorola to update to Android 12 in 2022

Android 12 is coming to one of Motorola’s most popular mid-range phones.

Motorola has started to release the first update to android 12 to reach one of its mobiles in 2022. It is the Motorola Moto G Pro, also known as the Motorola Moto G Stylus in some parts of the world.

Starting today, owners of this mid-range smartphone can start enjoying the Android 12 newswhich is surprising, especially since some of the most recent models of the company are still waiting for the latest edition of the system.

The Moto G Pro is officially updated to Android 12

According to what they say in XDAthe update to Android 12 for the Moto G Pro is available, for now, in the United Kingdom. However, it is expected that in the coming days its availability will be extended to the rest of the regions of the planet.

Android 12 arrives on the Moto G Pro with privacy and security enhancements, a revamped interface, enlarged screenshots, and much more. Motorola is also one of the first firms to have adopted the dynamic colors of Material You.

At the time, we already reviewed the complete list of Motorola mobiles with the confirmed update to Android 12, which includes a thirty different devices with confirmed update. Today, there are very few who can already enjoy the new version of the system.

The Moto G Pro was released in the middle of the year 2020 with Android 10 inside. Subsequently, it was updated to Android 11 and now receives what will most likely be its last major OS update taking into account that Motorola usually offers two-year support for most of its models.

