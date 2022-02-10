This is the penthouse in New York that Nicki Minaj fell in love with but that was rented to someone else

Recently Nicki Minaj announced her return to music after three years of absence

Singer Nicki Minaj became interested in a luxurious penthouse last fall, never inhabited, in New York City. His love of property did not make it possible for him to buy or rent.

Now it has been revealed that the same apartment has been rented to an unknown person for $70,000 per month. The reasons why Nicki Minaj failed to rent the place are unknown, as it is not believed to have been due to lack of money.

This property that so attracted the singer born in Trinidad and Tobago, is located located on the 88th floor of the Fifteen Hudson Yards skyscraper.

the penthouse it has an extension of 5,225 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, five bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, laundry room and other luxuries worthy of the Big Apple.

The most attractive of the penthouse is its great view from the 88th floor where you can see the city and the Hudson River.

Owners of the Fifteen Hudson Yards also have a number of privileges such as a 75-foot pool, fitness center, yoga studio, spa, beauty salonprivate dining rooms, movie theater, business center, golf club, atelier and more.

Although Nicki Minaj missed out on this luxurious penthouse, she still has reason to celebrate. The singer recently returned to her music career after a three-year absence..

This return was made with the release of the song “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby, which is now available on all digital platforms.

The singer had announced her retirement from music, giving as a reason that she was focused on starting a family with the music executive. Kenneth Petty. And his objectives were fulfilled, because in 2020 he had his first baby.

You may also like:

– This is the house that Snoop Dogg bought very close to SoFi Stadium, days before the Super Bowl

– This is the mansion of the singer and actress Mary J. Blige in New Jersey

– This is the mansion that Céline Dion sold with everything and a water park