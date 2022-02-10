This is the trendy super translator that will make you forget about Google Translate, now available for free for Android

The serious competition for Google Translate has finally arrived on Android, because DeepL already offers its app for free on the Google Play Store… Don’t miss it!

Among all the Google applications that we have available on Android, surely we can highlight one of them not only for its enormous functionality and the help it provides us in our day to day, but also for the total lack of serious competition and alternative options.

We talk about how Google translatorwhich although it has managed to become almost a de facto standard in the industry, now sees how a new translation platform of German origin, DeepL wants to discuss his hegemony already from the position of knowing himself to be the most fashionable translator of the moment.

In fact, it is that Deepl directly promises the best machine translation in the world thanks to the solutions machine learning and artificial intelligence, something that we can now also try from our smartphones because The first version of DeepL for Android is now availablestill in its infancy but free, functional and available on Google Play:

The best alternatives to Google translate

The Xataka Android colleagues told us a few days ago, and the truth is that if you didn’t know DeepL we recommend you to try itbecause this translation platform works really well, especially with colloquial language, and can also translate between 26 languages of the most used on the planet.

The most negative part is obviously in how little developed the Android app is for now, and it is that it only allows the translation of words and texts using a simple interface with two drawers for writing and readingplaced above the one corresponding to the original text and below where we can see the translation into the chosen language.

In iOS they do already enjoy more options, so We will have to wait for the translation of text into images to arrive on Android both from the camera or the gallery, something that the Google service can already do natively for a long time.

DeepL’s AI has shown that it works very well, much better than Google when it comes to translating texts in colloquial language, at least with Spanish in between, so we certainly encourage you to try it while we wait for improvements in the application.

It does have some interesting details, such as the possibility of copy the resulting text or have the application itself read it using technology text-to-speechfor learn how to pronounce or simply listen to the text in our language.

The online translation platform that has made DeepL so famous is maintained, so you can trust that the translations will be of the highest quality including colloquial expressions, although this has a counterpart, and that is that the app only works with an active internet connection as you need to connect with DeepL’s servers to access your AI.

For now this is all because there are not even payment optionsalthough we hope that very soon DeepL continue to update your Android app making it worth migrating from Google Translate… At least now the more serious competition seems to be coming!

26 Android apps that are too good to be free

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!