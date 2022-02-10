this is what we can do to fix it

Internet connection is essential for more and more activities. If before we could spend hours using our iPhone locally with only some exchange of messages or something similar, now the vast majority of actions go through the network. Therefore, having a sufficient speed and a stable connection is essential. It’s not like that? We have resources on this.

Several steps we can take in order

When we talk about the speed of Wi-Fi connections, which are usually very stable, there are several things to take into account. The first is that for higher speed we must approach the router. The second is to avoid interference of a metallic nature, such as radiators, refrigerators or even televisions. If we are close to the router and we continue to see a speed that is too low, this is what we can do.

Reboot the router. Whenever this is an option, it’s a good idea to turn off or unplug the router from power, wait 5-10 seconds, and plug it back in. After allowing up to 3 minutes for it to power on and establish the connection, our speed on the iPhone should now be about right.

Restart the iPhone. A basic resource to go to. We turn off our iPhone, wait 5 or 10 seconds, and turn it back on.

Forget the net. If the connection between the iPhone and the network has an error, it is interesting to be able to “delete” that connection and re-establish it. This is what we get when we forget a particular network. For this we open the app Settingswe came in Wifiwe touch the “i” to the right of the network in question and touch forget this network. Then we select it again, enter the password and check the connection.





Reset network settings. We now enter the resources with a little more depth. If after these three operations the Wi-Fi connection is still too slow on our iPhone, while other devices enjoy the maximum speed on the same network, it is a good idea to restore the network settings.

To do this we will simply open the app Settings we will enter generalwe will touch on Transfer or reset iPhonewe will touch on restore and we will choose Reset network settings. Then we must re-enter the network password and check the connection.

Change DNS settings. Last resource. DNS servers play a fundamental role in connections. If the ones configured in the router have stopped responding or do so very slowly, it is a good idea that we can change them directly on our iPhone.

The process is simple. We enter the app Settingswe touch on Wifiwe touch the “i” to the right of the network that interests us, we enter DNS configuration and we choose Handbook. From here we can touch on Add server to add what we want. A good choice is 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 of CloudFlare. When we finish we touch Keep.

With this, our iPhone should enjoy the maximum speed – and also the maximum privacy, if we wish – of the Wi-Fi connection. If not, we should already consider talk to our operator Or, if our iPhone is the only device experiencing slow speeds on that network, talk to Apple directly.

Image | Brett Jordan