this Smart TV plummets its price

If the time has come to say goodbye to your old television or you want to give a special gift for Valentine’s Day, this 43-inch, 4K, HDR10 + and integrated Alexa smart TV from Samsung lowers its price by 181 euros.

Pure realistic colors

We refer to the Samsung Smart TV 43AU8005 with Crystal UHD processor that optimizes any image up to 4K resolution so you don’t miss any detail by improving color and high dynamic range. Thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo you will be able to enjoy intensive days of ultra fluid game and without blurring so that you are the one who takes control of the game. This new processor optimizes moving scenes up to 60 Hz.

On those days you decide to do a series marathon or watch your favorite movie titles, its panel made up of crystalline inorganic nanoparticles will reproduce more than billion colors without displeasing over time. Thanks to the HDR + (High Dynamic Range) the range of light levels of this television increases so that you enjoy all the details, even in the darkest scenes. As for the design, the AirSlim style gives this Smart TV a design never seen before with ultra-thin screen, without frames and with adjustable base.