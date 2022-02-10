This user has compared an Apple Watch Series 7 with a Polar H10 and their heart rate is almost identical

One of the criticism of the Apple Watch that is often heard is that it is not as reliable as a dedicated device. In the case at hand, the YouTube channel The Quantified Scientist compared the heart sensor of the Apple Watch Series 7 a few months ago with the Polar H10, a chest heart rate sensor. And the results are surprising, as the Apple watch follows the chest sensor almost to the millimeter.

A very precise Apple Watch Series 7

This YouTube channel is specialized in measuring the accuracy of different products. between them and during a spinning session, has taken the latest generation of Apple Watch available and compared it to the most accurate form of commercial heart rate measurement: a chest sensor. In his analysis of the Apple Watch Series 7 we can see the following graphs:





Here it is shown how Apple Watch Series 7 is compared to a Polar H10 when measuring heart rate. Each of those dots represents a reading from the Apple Watch while the diagonal is the reference from the chest sensor. As can be seen, the points are quite close to the diagonal.





And in this video from the same channel, as a reference we have Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, where the dots are much more spread out for the graph. A tendency to accumulate to one side can also be seen.





The author has also checked how the Apple Watch reacts during the test of spinning one hour long, with a few minute breaks. In pink you can see the reading of the Apple Watch and in turquoise that of the chest strap. The pink line is barely visible because it is “buried” under the Polar H10.





In the same test, the Samsung watch is not as accurate nor does it follow the readings of the Polar H10 by slipstream. In general, it seems that it costs a little more than the account measure the start of rest and the start of exercisewith considerable irregularity in the calm phase.

It is striking that a device for general use is more accurate than a Garmin, for specialized use in sports

Curiously, in other comparisons with the Garmin Venu2 and the Xiaomi MiWatch, they obtain results similar to those of the Galaxy Watch. Readings scattered throughout the graph that point to poor accuracy. Especially striking in a device like the Garmin, which is supposed to be “designed” for sports.

Of course, tests like these are very necessary to know the accuracy of a product like the Apple Watch. It never hurts to know how it compares to dedicated devices and also against the competition.