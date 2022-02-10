This was the LAST wish that Vicente Fernández asked his grandson Alex before he died

Alex Fernandez broke the silence on the death of Vicente Fernandez, He spoke about how they are living the duel from within the singer’s family. Alex assured that his grandfather asked him for a last wish before leaving and that in his mind is to fulfill the last petition of the patriarch of Los 3 Foals. Likewise, the heir to the Fernández dynasty says that the family is going through difficult times and that they hope that calm will soon return to remember in peace the memory of the great “Charro de Huentitán”.

Alex Fernandez he is the son of Foaly, Alexander Fernandez, who is launching his musical career and has already had some performances alongside his father. In tributes to his grandfather Vicente Fernandezvisited one of Chente’s most emblematic suits before To die and although it was not to his measure, he fulfilled the task of dressing as a charro to join the Fernández Dynasty.

Related news

On the death of his grandfather Alex Fernandez acknowledged that it has not been easy for the Fernández family because they still remember the great Vicente Fernandez at each meeting held at the Los 3 Potrillos ranch. Alex thinks that the memory of his grandfather is present everywhere and therefore he has the task of fulfilling his last wish at any cost.

We keep fighting. We still do not get the idea, the truth is that it seems that it is still here. I don’t know how to explain it, but sometimes when we go to the ranch or have a family reunion it’s super weird not seeing my grandfather.

The last social interaction they had Alex Fernandez Y Vicente Fernandez It happened in the month of September 2021, just after being admitted to the hospital from which Chente never came out alive. At that time, Alex said that Chente assured that the baby she is expecting with her partner would be a girl, which happened just as Chente predicted, therefore, Mia Fernández is already part of the dynasty.

This was the LAST wish that Vicente Fernández asked his grandson Alex before he died

According to the words of Alex Fernandezhis grandfather Vicente Fernandez he asked for a last wish before To die, this wish must be fully fulfilled in order to continue exalting the family legacy. Alex will first have to fill the shoes of Alexander Fernandezhis father, who managed to raise his career on his own and also coined a style very different from that of Chente, so great things are expected from the Fernández heir.

He asked me to set goals for myself, to propose everything to myself, but not to let my career consume me to such an extent that I would neglect my family. Because at the end of the day, it is what matters most and you do not realize that you neglect it until a lot of time has passed and there is nothing you can do.

In the interview granted for Ventaneando, Alex Fernandez ranted against Televisa, assuring that the bioseries they are preparing about Vicente Fernandez is full of lies and that the family disapproves of the play being based on the book by Argentine journalist Olga Wornat. The bioseries being prepared by Televisa will compete with a series being prepared by Netflix about the life of “Charro de Huentitán”.