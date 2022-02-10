This was the LAST wish that Vicente Fernández asked his grandson Alex before he died

Alex Fernandez broke the silence on the death of Vicente Fernandez, He spoke about how they are living the duel from within the singer’s family. Alex assured that his grandfather asked him for a last wish before leaving and that in his mind is to fulfill the last petition of the patriarch of Los 3 Foals. Likewise, the heir to the Fernández dynasty says that the family is going through difficult times and that they hope that calm will soon return to remember in peace the memory of the great “Charro de Huentitán”.

Alex Fernandez he is the son of Foaly, Alexander Fernandez, who is launching his musical career and has already had some performances alongside his father. In tributes to his grandfather Vicente Fernandezvisited one of Chente’s most emblematic suits before To die and although it was not to his measure, he fulfilled the task of dressing as a charro to join the Fernández Dynasty.

