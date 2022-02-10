Those discarded from Club América for their match against Santos Laguna

This Saturday the America club will have to be measured Santos Laguna in the match corresponding to Day 5 of the MX League. The situation that the azulcrema team is experiencing is somewhat complicated, since with three duels played they are in position number 16 in the table with just one point added. But to fall as a visitor in the SST he would become the sotanero, for which he would argue an important crisis of victories in the group and possible changes in the team.

To give a positive result Torreon, Santiago Solari He will have to send his best elements in order to give a better game and above all to get the first three points of the tournament. Given that, he will have one more problem and that is that he will not be able to count on two more elements that he lost in the previous duel against Athletic Saint Louis. On this occasion the Argentine strategist is left without Sebastian Cacereswho suffered an injury and will not be available, on the other hand, will not have Miguel Layun who was expelled.

The Uruguayan defender fell badly in a play and had a clavicular dislocation, so he will be out for about a month, instead the element that would be contemplated would be the reinforcement Jorge Mere, who was his replacement during that duel against the potosinos. In the case of the Mexican side, a strong kick on the rival caused him the red card for which he was suspended for two games, one of them being that of the Warriors, for which he left the team without anyone in that position.

It is worth mentioning that they are added to casualties that the team had previously had, the case of Jorge Sanchez who had an injury during his match with National selection, so it could not be contemplated; the second is Emilio Laura, another side that Solari does not have available for this game due to injury; and finally Peter Aquinas, who had a problem during training with the Peru National Team and could not dispute the Phase of CONMEBOL qualifiers.

America’s options to face Santos

As already mentioned, the place of Cáceres has a high chance of being occupied by the Spanish Meré, while on the right side, not having natural available elements in that position, one of the players with the most qualities for that area would be Bruno Valdezwho has not had the opportunity to play any match in this tournament because he tested positive for Covid at the beginning and in his recovery could occupy that place again for the duel against the Laguneros.