Top prospects projected for 2023

Every year, we take a look into the future and try to predict the top 10 prospects at the end of the upcoming season. Heading into 2021, we incorrectly predicted that Rutschman would have already established himself in Baltimore, but we had Rodriguez and Witt in the top two spots. We also nailed three more Top 10 prospects by pointing out Giants shortstop Marco Luciano, Padres shortstop CJ Abrams and Tigers outfielder Riley Greene.