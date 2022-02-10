Top prospects projected for 2023

Get ready to see a lot of highly talented rookies in the Major Leagues and a lot of movement at the top of the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list in 2022. Led by Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Orioles outfielder Mariners Julio Rodríguez and Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., seven of the eight most-coveted prospects in our Top 100 after the end of the 2021 season, should be promoted to the Majors this year.
Every year, we take a look into the future and try to predict the top 10 prospects at the end of the upcoming season. Heading into 2021, we incorrectly predicted that Rutschman would have already established himself in Baltimore, but we had Rodriguez and Witt in the top two spots. We also nailed three more Top 10 prospects by pointing out Giants shortstop Marco Luciano, Padres shortstop CJ Abrams and Tigers outfielder Riley Greene.
Recent history tells us that almost every prospect who finishes a season in the Top 10 will repeat the following year, unless he “graduates” or is injured.
Prospects ranked 11-25 fill most of the remaining holes, along with a couple 26-50 and occasionally a player who ranks late in the Top 100 or comes straight from the Draft.
1. Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees (No. 15 in Top 100 at the end of 2021)
In his first full season as a professional, Volpe was recognized as the MLB Pipeline’s Best Prospective Hitter of the Year after posting offensive numbers of .294/.423/.604 with 27 home runs and 33 stolen bases in 109 games between Class-A low and High-A class, while leading the minors in runs scored (113) and OPS (1,027) and ranked second in extra-base hits (68).
2. Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets (No. 10)
Alvarez is not only one of the game’s most complete hitting prospects — he hit 24 homers at the age of 19 playing most of 2021 in Class-A high — but he also has the makings to become a solid defender behind the plate.
3. Noelvi Marte, SS, Mariners (No. 11)
Following in the footsteps of Jarred Kelenic and countryman Rodriguez as elite hitting prospects in the Mariners system, Marte narrowly finished the year with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases at 19 years of age and in his first full season. as a professional.
4. Marco Luciano, SS, Giants (No. 5)
Luciano’s extraordinary bat speed gives him more power potential than any other middle infield prospect. with 19 home runs in 106 games between Class-A Low and Class-A High in his first full campaign.
5. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox (No. 9)
The scouts considered Mayer – of Mexican origin – as the best born hitter and the best glove in the 2021 Draft, which is why we ranked him as the best prospect available. The Red Sox were delighted to select him with the fourth overall pick.
6. Jack Leiter, RHP, Rangers (No. 12)
The son of two-time All-Star and World Series champion Al Leiter, Jack is a better prospect at the same stage of his career as his father and was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft after dominating his only full college campaign at Vanderbilt.
7. Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks (No. 20)
Carroll missed most of 2021 with a shoulder injury, but he remains a forward hitter with tremendous power, plus-plus speed and fine instincts in center field.
8. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks (No. 13)
As a Dallas-area high school shortstop with five-tool potential, Lawlar was naturally compared to Witt before the Diamondbacks selected him with the sixth overall pick in the Draft last July.
9. Henry Davis, C, Pirates (No. 22)
The first overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Davis has a higher offensive ceiling and a more powerful arm than most catchers and will move as quickly as possible to hone his chops behind the plate.
10. Diego Cartaya, C, Dodgers (No. 28)
Often compared to countryman and fellow catcher Salvador Pérez, due to his size and profile, Venezuelan Cartaya is a more advanced hitter than Salvy was when he was his age, hitting .298/.409/.614 at age 19. in lower Class-A during an injury-shortened 2021 season.