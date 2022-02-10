Turkish doctor Seza Özen is on the list of the best scientists in the world

Seza Ozenone of the professors at the Faculty of Medicine of the Hacettepe University in Ankara, has been placed at the top of the “best” lists of many international institutions, as a result of the articles he has published especially in the fields of pediatric rheumatology and his studies.

Professor Dr. Seza Özen, who received many awards with 25,000 citations to her more than 500 international articles in the area of ​​pediatric rheumatology and pediatric nephrology, was among the top 100 academics in the list of Stanford University, United States, the last year.

Özen also received the medicine award from the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) based in Italy, bringing together 1000 scientists from almost 70 countries in 2018.

The Turkish doctor is listed among the female scientists in the field of medicine who continue their academic life in Turkey and is also ranked second in the ranking of all female scientists.

In statements to the press on the occasion of the United Nations International Women in Science Day (UN) on February 11, Özen stated that she became an internationally renowned academic as a result of a successful educational life and expressed:

“I think a good basic education is very important to be successful. I think I received a very good education at Hacettepe University School of Medicine.”

Özen held scientific positions such as member of the European League Against Rheumatic Diseases (EULAR), member of the European Society for Pediatric Rheumatology (Pres) and of the Board of the International Studies Organization (PRINTO), founding president and member of the Board of the Association of Pediatric Rheumatology and president of the International Association of Autoinflammatory Diseases.

Additionally, Özen, who is an editor at several international rheumatology journals, has articles in many reference books. Özen lectured at many international universities and participated in many international projects.