Two violent attacks are recorded in the New York subway and this is what is known about it | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

facebook, turn on tv and onour mobile application.patricia: we start fromrigh now.attacks continue in thenew york subway twowomen were victims indifferent facts. one receiveda stab in washingtonheights.Let’s go with the full report.we tell you what happens inthe subway, attacks on women.in this station a young woman from18 years old was assaulted by asubject who stabbed her in one ofyour arms. his subject approachedto tell her the time, sheshe ignored and the subject tied her up. thevictim is stable in thehospital. another woman wasin manhattan, she was inan argument and there it happenedincident.one subject was charged withattempt to rape a womanlower manhattan in thesubway stationlast january 15 apushed onto the train tracksfor a homeless man.Unfortunately the themes ofmental health are recurrent inthese attacks.this morning we were going down andthere was a person from the street withtheir cart and they throw it at you. onehas to step aside.you can’t argue with thatperson.reporter: this poster thatobserve that at the entrance of thesubway and offer a rewardfor information leading toresponsible for the attack isFor now, that’s allwe have from washingtonheights.Raphael: Thank you very much.