United States experts on alert for Omicron infection in deer

It has been two years since the start of the pandemic. What was once thought to be a outbreak of an unknown pneumonia Over time, it led to a global pandemicwhich left thousands of dead in its first waves, when there were no vaccines and little was known about this new virus. In addition to infecting people, it was gradually discovered that SARS-CoV-2 was also capable of attacking animals: felines, such as cats or tigers, dogs or hippos.

Now, several United States experts are on alert for the detection of several positive cases in white-tailed deera species present in many states of the country (it is estimated that about 30 million throughout the territory). Given this, they focus on their possible role as host animal from which new variants may arise. “My dog ​​goes out chasing deer every morning,” he tells Business Insider Vaughn Cooper, director of the Center for Evolutionary Biology and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

The interaction between deer with humans, or with other animalsare now a cause for concern: Pennsylvania State University has reported the infection with the Omicron variant of about 20 deer in New Yorkbetween December 2021 and January 2022. Their findings have been published, pending peer review, and constitute the first report on the spread of Omicron to animals in the wild.

High level of infection

They are not, however, the only animals of this species that have tested positive: the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA, for its acronym in English), reveals even COVID infections in deer in nothing less than 15 states of the country. Another study, recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)highlights the contagion of a third of the white-tailed deer analyzed in Iowa between September 2020 and January 2021.

“The discovery of widespread infection of white-tailed deer indicates its establishment as possible reservoir hosts of SARS-CoV-2a finding with important implications for the ecology, long-term persistence and the evolution of the virus, including the potential for spread to humans“, the study points out. Suresh Kuchipudi, associate director of the Penn State Animal Diagnostic Laboratory, shows his surprise to Business Insider at the high level of infection among the animal species. “It was quite surprising and also worrying”.

New variants?

What implication can this have in the coming months of the pandemic? This is what the researchers are trying to answer. concerned that deer could serve as a reservoir for the coronavirus, even after the disease becomes endemic to humans. They highlight the few options for it to evolve into a more serious version for humans, as it is something unprecedented.

“Could the deer turn into a host that gives rise to successful lineages in humans? I still think it’s unlikely“, explains Cooper. In his opinion, they do not have any special characteristics that make them a “more worrisome host”. So far, they do not know if they can transmit the virus to humansalthough they do among themselves, living in herds.

For contagion to occur, according to Cooper, “You would have to be a hunter.” That’s the first possibility. The second, through indirect contagion through a intermediate host, such as a mouse or a domestic animal. “As long as there is an animal widely infected and the virus is circulating, it can always be a source of infection in other susceptible animals, even sometimes in humans, given the right conditionsKuchipudi points out.