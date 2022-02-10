University of Sports: Alberto Quintero punished for two games in the Copa Libertadores | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Alberto Quintero, one of the referents of the professional team of Universitario de Deportes, will be absent from the two games that the team will play in Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores. The reason? The striker is carrying a suspension from the previous season of the club championship for a red card he saw against Palmeiras.

According to the sanctions bulletin released by Conmebol, the Panamanian attacker received two games as punishment. The expulsion occurred on the last day of the group round last season, so the suspension will apply to this edition of the continental competition.

In this way, Quintero will not appear next February 23 against the winner of Montevideo City Torque and Barcelona (yesterday they tied 1-1 in the capital of Uruguay and the rematch will be on February 15). Nor will he be on March 2 in the round that is scheduled at the National Stadium in Lima.

If Universitario passes Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores, the Panamanian international will be available for the next stage (Phase 3) of the tournament. In that round, two games will also be played. The winner will go to the group round and the loser will automatically advance to the Copa Sudamericana.

On May 27, ‘Chiquitín’ Quintero escaped towards the Palmeiras goal. Goalkeeper Weverton left his place on the pitch to clear with his head and cut off the progress of the ‘U’. In parallel, Alberto raised his leg to gain position, but there was an impact. For that play, the cream striker saw a red card and received two suspension dates.

Alberto Quintero will not play Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores with Universitario. (Photo: Conmebol)

Thinking of the ‘Saints’

Before the commitments for the Copa Libertadores, the ‘U’ will have to comply with the League 1 schedule. This Friday, coach Álvaro Gutiérrez’s team (in his debut) will collide with San Martín at the Monumental stadium from seven in the night and with 70 percent of the capacity allowed in the colossus of Ate.