Valentine’s Day in New York romantic cheap and free | Your Very Local City New York

New York, New York – Valentine’s day is just around the corner and soon the romantic atmosphere will fill the streets of the city. Although this day sometimes has a high price, it can be spent cheaply and even for free!
Visit the new interactive art installation
“Passage” is a tunnel of light located in Midtown. After an intimate dinner, go through the tunnel with your partner for unforgettable photos.
The installation is on Broadway between 39th and 40th Streets through February 13.
Celebrate love in Times Square
Love will be on display on the glittering screens of Times Square.
Are you ready to take the next step in your relationship? If so, sign up for a chance to show your marriage proposal on those giant screens.
Registration to participate in the draw for this unique opportunity is completely free and closes today.
You are already married? Celebrate your marriage with the annual vow renewal ceremony. Sign up for this free online event.
Enjoy the parks and gardens of the city
From Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4:30pm the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is letting you choose how much you want to pay to walk through the beautiful space.
If you decide to ride on the weekend, admission is $18 for adults, $12 for students with ID, and free for children under 12 accompanied by an adult.
Admission is free and it is open 7 days a week from dawn to dusk. You don’t need to register beforehand and you can even bring your pets.
If you don’t want to leave Manhattan, you can go to the Wave Hill Public Garden in the Bronx. Ticket prices depend on the age of the visitor but are between $4-$10
Wave Hill is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 4:30pm. Although it is recommended to book tickets you can compare them when you arrive at the garden.
Spend the day ice skating
Take advantage of the winter season to enjoy the skating rinks dotted around the city.
Admission to the World Ice Arena at Corona Park is $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends, and you can rent skates for $6. Skating hours are different every day so be sure to register online and check the schedule ahead of time.
If you prefer an outdoor track you can visit the LeFrank Center in Lakeside. The rink is open from 9am-7pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 9am-9pm on Friday and Saturday. If you go on a weekday it will cost you $8 to enter, if you go during the weekend it will cost you $12. Skate rental is $8.
Enjoy the water and city views that Little Island gives you. This new park is open daily from 6am-9pm. Admission is completely free and you do not need to make a reservation to walk around.