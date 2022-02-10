Veronica del Castillo is hospitalized

A few moments ago and through the program shows ‘Gossip no like’, they anticipated that Veronica del Castillo it takes two days hospitalized for a health complication, of which further details were not yet known.

“Kate del Castillo’s sister two days ago he is in the hospital, serious“said driver Javier Ceriani.

“We know that she is hospitalized, the family is not going to lie to us because we know it and we know where she is, is in a hospital in Mexico“added the presenter of Argentine origin, while in the program ‘Venga la Alegría’ they confirmed that Verónica is boarding school in a hospital in Mexico City for an issue of ovariesbut fortunately he is out of danger.

Let us remember that the journalist is not vaccinated against Covid-19, so it is expected that the virus will not enter your body. Even her sister Kate spoke about the decision that she made her family not to get vaccinated.

Later and through her official Instagram account, Verónica del Castillo spoke about her condition: “I had surgery to remove a benign tumor in left ovary. I have never been treated so well in a hospital as in FUCAM. I am warning you so that you please do not postpone your routine medical check-ups due to the pandemic..

“Me It took me two years to get an ultrasound and a mammogram for fear of entering a hospital and it grew up to 12cms… There are already two journalists who are looking for me believing that I have Covid and I want to deny it and comment that thanks to God and liquid oxygen, it was not malignant “added the journalist.