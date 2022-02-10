Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, February 10

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Positive vibrations arrive if it is about business. That extra job they offer you could be beneficial for your income. Every investment you make promises to be successful. Be tenacious, persistent in what has already been planned for you. Get involved with enterprising and positive people. Lucky numbers: 15, 32, 9.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The negative in the home or in your workplace goes away, ends and you will not be affected anymore. Follow the advice to take care of yourself in relation to whom you flirt or get involved professionally or in love. All people are not what they appear to be. You will have enough money to not feel obligated to anyone. Lucky numbers: 49, 14, 3.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

It is imperative that you invest time and some money if you want to secure your present and your future. Promotions in the work area will not be lacking. Listen carefully to those ideas that others can contribute since they will serve as a guide for an important project. Lucky numbers: 41, 20, 17.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will know how to value and appreciate the good and the bad that has happened to you as great and valuable lessons that life gives you. Your spiritual strength is nourished by the love you receive. You will be more sure of what you want. Those who love you are with you, either presently or mentally. Lucky numbers: 36, 4, 22.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

It is imposed that you take care of yourself. Eliminate everything that takes away or wears you out. Do not continue listening to the complaints of that person who does not do anything positive to improve himself and who does not want to follow anyone’s advice. What you need right now is more distraction and less hassle. Lucky numbers: 18, 31, 2.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Show your sensitivity. Inside you is an artist, someone creative. Do not say or publish to the four winds what you are going to do. Live by actions and not by words. Get out of the prison that you have made for yourself, since the door is open waiting for you to push it and start living. Lucky numbers: 7, 15, 1.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Don’t keep avoiding important decisions that require your immediate attention. It’s time to assert your rights and fight for your happiness. Do not mix friendship with business. You have to learn to say “no” when you don’t feel sure what you want to do. Lucky numbers: 34, 27, 19.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Put an end to everything unfinished in your sentimental life. You will discover a lie, a deception that will cause you great consternation but that in the end will be for your good. Now you will know exactly what is best for you. Speak, communicate, move, act, demand and you will achieve the impossible. Lucky numbers: 22, 6, 10.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Relax and enjoy your peace. In your professional world you are valued and paid better. Someone very close to you is educating you with much love. Play without fear and for fun and you will see that you will win by obligation. Take advantage of the night hours to have fun and get out of the routine. Lucky numbers: 5, 20, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Do not let them manipulate you by offering you villas and castles that are not real. Be careful which door you knock on. Don’t put your trust in someone you just met. That which at the moment dazzles you, if you stop to observe it well you will see that it is not what it seems. Lucky numbers: 40, 13, 26.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Avoid all excess, both at the level of your health and when shopping. Your word is filled with great strength and power. Your advice will serve as a guide for others. Beware of making promises that commit you for a long time. Invest your energies in what is really important. Lucky numbers: 27, 18, 39.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

All business activity promises to leave you excellent economic benefits. You begin to see the light of day when it comes to money. You are at your best to carry out new companies and develop any idea related to your work or your profession. Lucky numbers: 33, 4, 12.