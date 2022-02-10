What Aguirre did after failing with Rayados was leaked. Is he still making fun of it?

February 09, 2022 9:59 p.m.

Monterey Striped He closed his participation in the Club World Cup with a victory against Al Jazira to stay in fifth position, which he knows little about with a top-level team and a coach who gave other expectations.

More Rayados news:

He put ped … he destroyed a car and could replace Vasco for half the salary

However, it has been his own Javier Aguirre who has not stopped making fun of his fans with his controversial statements, because, for him, he has reached the same point as in previous years and for that there is no responsibility.

Zero self-criticism is what Aguirre has shown, and now, according to what has been leaked on social networks, the Monterrey coach would have taken advantage of the elimination of scratched to do something that did not like inside the team.

What did Javier Aguirre do?

According to different sources, the coach of the albiazules would have asked permission to go shopping in Arab Emiratesas if it were his vacation, something that public opinion has not liked.

More Rayados news:

The new coach signed by Rayados humiliated Neymar and already knows how to beat Tigres