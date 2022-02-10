What are the “decacorns”, the name of the most valuable startups on the planet

The denomination of unicorn – companies valued at more than US $ 1,000 million before going public – is already commonly used both in the startup ecosystem and the media.

However, the explosive growth of scientific-technological based enterprises at a global level it has been so great that the term “decacorn” was established to differentiate the most prosperous companies that reach a value of US$10,000 million.

According to data from the platform specialized in business analysis, CB Insights, there are currently 36 decacorns in the world. Among the companies that have achieved this category are the TinTech Stripe, the transportation platforms Uber and Didi, the social network Pinterest, the common workplace network WeWork and the online gaming platform Epic Games.

Even Bytedance – the Chinese company that owns TikTok – and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing company, have reached “hectocorn” status, surpassing the US $ 100 billion valuation barrier.

In Latin America there are already two decacorns. The first was the Argentine e-commerce platform Mercado Libre, which reached this category in 2017. The second was Nubank, a Brazilian FinTech that created a “neobank” with an international card backed by Mastercard that does not have fees or annual commissions and is You can manage by a mobile application.

Entrepreneur Roberto Musso, an expert in entrepreneurship and innovation and president of Digevo, a digital group with a presence in 14 countries, explains that the denomination of decacorn is due to the explosive growth of venture capital -risk capital- around the world. According to CB Insights, by the end of 2021 there were already 959 unicorns, so it was necessary to differentiate the most explosive and already mature and consolidated ones.

“In the end, these are labels that are put on companies to make them showy, but the sign underneath is that something very big is happening at an economic level thanks to digitization,” says Musso.

Digevo’s president says that another reason why this term was coined is because of the high liquidity in the market, in addition to a business model already tested by venture capital investors, so the Growth in valuations has been explosive.

The digital group sees some potential decacorns in the region like the Colombian delivery Rappi; the Mexican Kavak, a car sales platform, and Bitso, a cryptocurrency fintech; and the Chilean NotCo, a foodtech that develops foods for mass consumption from plant products.

