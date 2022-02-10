What was being RICH for Steve Jobs? For him there was only one thing more important than money

Steve Jobs created a huge fortune throughout his life as co-founder of one of the most successful technology companies in the world: Manzana. But for Jobs the work it was never about getting rich.

The businessman, who at the age of 25 was already one of the youngest millionaires in the world, had a very particular vision of business and money, since he said that without a doubt having wealth is important, as long as, being rich “doesn’t ruin you”.

On more than one occasion, Jobs acknowledged that he appreciated having money, thanks to the power it gave him to undertake projects, but if he was sure of one thing, it was that banknotes could never replace intelligence and success.

“I never did it for the money”admitted in an interview for a documentary of the PBS in 1996.

“When I was 25 years old, my net worth was $100 million or so. Then I decided I wasn’t going to let it ruin my life.. There’s no way you can spend it all, and I don’t see wealth as something that validates my intelligence. My favorite things in life don’t cost money.”

The Apple founder added that while money creates choice, there comes a point where it won’t make people happier.

Steve Jobs, in April 1977, a year after founding the Apple company with Steve Wozniak. Photo: Getty Images

Even years later, when the company suffered a crisis that cost it nearly $250 million, Jobs kept the same mindset. He told the magazine Playboy that he was not concerned, even though the losses were very significant.

his biographer, Walter Issacsonconfirmed this version for his book Steve Jobsin which he assures that the billionaire did not prioritize wealth over other things, such as invention, the passion for his work Y the family. Also, he always tried to avoid ostentatious style.

For Jobs, make a living doing what you love It was better than having all the millions in the world.

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work,” he explained during a Stanford commencement address. “Y the only way to do great work is to love what you do.

Photo: Getty Images

What did Steve Jobs do with his inheritance?

Jobs’ view of his fortune was captured in his will. Before his death, the former CEO of Manzana kneaded a billionaire estate who left his wife Laurene Powell Jobsmoney that their children will not inherit In its whole.

In an interview granted in 2020 to New York TimesPowell-Jobs said that she and her late husband do not believe in “inherited wealth building” and that their children are aware of it.

