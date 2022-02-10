WhatsApp: the function ‘Delete message for everyone’ will last longer | Innovation

The specialized media WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working to improve the function ‘Delete message for everyone’.

Today, the feature allows users to delete the message to all participants in the conversation, within one hour and eight minutes from the time it was sent. After this time, the message can only be deleted in personal chat.

WABetaInfo announced that the instant messaging application plans to extend this time, so the option ‘Delete message for everyone’ would be available during two days and 12 hoursor 60 hours, to give users more control over the information they submit.

📝 WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2204.1: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to request your account info right within the web/desktop client.https://t.co/3Z3ql0bteB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

Also, as reported, WhatsApp would be planning to add a new feature for groups, which would allow the administrator to delete the chat messages, which have been sent by any of the participants. This would be one of the previews of version 2.22.4.10 of the app.

Finally, the specialized portal pointed out that perfecting the emojito serve as a response to specific messages, is also part of the previews that the application will soon launch.

BRIEFCASE