when can they be a sign of arthritis?

You must have a medical evaluation in case of presenting some type of joint ailment without a history of injury, in this way to be able to rule out rheumatic conditions.

Dr. Oscar Soto Raíces, Puerto Rican rheumatologist

Back pain is getting worse common in the young populationbecause the pandemic, virtual activities, lack of mobility and loss of some practical customs It has harmed us in many aspects, even more so if we talk about the physical limitations that we have imposed on ourselves by having to perform most tasks from the comfort of home.

However, this type of lumbar discomfort can be associated with different factors such as some type of injury or sprain of the musculature of this area of ​​the body and, in fact, Dr. Oscar Soto, a specialized rheumatologist, assures that before starting to treat the painit is important to determine the cause.

“In the back there are ligaments, tendons and many vertebrae, and each of these vertebrae is joined by ligaments. There are tendons and muscles nearby, so in the back, which supports our weight, there can be many strains and strains in the muscle by strong movements that we make, or inadequate forces. That causes a lot of pain, “said the specialist.

In general, this type of discomfort usually improves with rest, the use of anti-inflammatories and simple analgesics. In some cases, the discomfort can dissipate when we correct our posture or stop the activity we are carrying out.

Now, the expert is also emphatic in paying close attention to this type of pain, since it can occur a pain inflammatory back pain: “This is the pain that worsens with rest and that improves with physical activity. Sometimes it can interfere with the patient’s sleep by waking him up, and making him get up to walk and stretch a little because the pain does not respond to rest.

These types of ailments may be associated with pathologies such as ankylosing spondylitisand its symptoms require a different and more specific evaluation.

“In general, a pain of back that one can identify with something that one has done and that improves with rest, it is a pain that we could treat in a simpler way in which we could use a simple pain reliever, but if it doesn’t respond or the pain is persistent, a medical evaluation must be sought,” argued the expert.

When ailments occur in the joints

The expert highlights the importance of identifying where it comes from the pain and at what time of the day it occurs: “If it is a pain simple, temporary, if there is stiffness in the joint, for example, 15 minutes in the morning, it is possible that it is due to osteoarthritis or osteoarthritis. This type of conditions with a simple analgesic such as acetaminophen, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen may improve.

Likewise, when the pain it is rather mild and its intensity does not interfere with routine activities, certain topical medications can be of great help to the patient. But if it becomes a persistent discomfort, the expert recommends seeing a specialist to carry out the corresponding evaluation.

And we must bear in mind that when we talk about diseases such as arthritis, we are implicitly referring to the wear and tear on the structure of the joint, generating friction, especially the bone, tendon and cartilage in that area. On the other hand, osteoarthritis encompasses a degenerative process where this structure deteriorates over time, causing inflammation.

This reaction is precisely what produces the damage to the bone structure and the ligaments and which results in increased pain in the affected area, and the limitation or loss of movement of said joint.

“When the cartilage wears down, it is when the bones get closer to each other, space is lost and movement is limited. The damage to the tendons and cartilage makes the joint less supported because the tendons become more lax, they stretch a little more. Therefore, that joint can have more movement, but not in the right way, and that is where we can have pain by putting a lot of stress or use on that joint,” explained Dr. Soto.

Now, when this type of limitations and conditions are focused on the hands or feet, rather than arthritis, it may be Raynaud’s syndrome, which is explained as an affectation, not necessarily of the joint, but of the vasculature that make up these parts. of the body..

“Raynaud’s comes from an exaggerated reaction to changes in temperature; people who suffer from this syndrome, when they get cold, vasoconstriction occurs, that is, those small vessels contract, a normal reaction of the body to a certain extent but, in people with Raynaud this reaction is exaggerated. The hand can turn purple or violet and in very strong or extreme cases, circulation can be completely interrupted, especially at the fingertips,” said the expert.

This type of complication occurs a lot in patients with lupus, who also share symptoms of arthritis, and can also occur in other connective tissue conditions such as scleroderma.