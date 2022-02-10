Where have we arrived? Bad Bunny became the most listened to artist on digital platforms this Sunday

Bad Bunny performs live in concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Photo: Getty Images.

According to the list of Global Digital Artist Ranking —which punctuates the interest of users in singers and musicians— the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny became this Sunday in the most listened to artist on music platforms Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam and Deezer.

With 3,942 points, the “bad rabbit” surpassed singers such as The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Taylor Swift, which highlights that the urban genre and explicit lyrics (distinguished products of the cultural industry) are fulfilling their function of attracting more and more followers.

The largest audience and market for these musical products is found in Spanish-speaking countries. In fact, the page of ranking in kworb.net reports that Bad Bunny’s second album, “YHLQMDLG (Yo Do Lo Que Me Dé La Gana), ranks number one on Apple Music in Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Peru.

And the success of the prefabricated way of saying is such that artists dedicated to other genres —if you like, less commercial— have had to join this machinery to “be in tune with what they like”. Bad Bunny’s own collaborations speak of this.

A recent example was his single I’m sorry baby, in which the Mexican composer Julieta Venegas and the Puerto Rican producer also worked Tainy. The song ranks number one on Spotify in eight countries: the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Paraguay. Nothing, that the explicit sells in a manipulable society, which has not just woken up.

(With information from Forbes Mexico)

