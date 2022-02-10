which are the most common and how to avoid them

The Criminal Investigations Unit of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS-CI) seized $3.5 billion of fraud cases related to cryptocurrencies during the fiscal year of 2021, according to an annual report published by the agency. The agency acknowledges that the broad growth in activity also led to an increase in fraudulent transactions as a counterpart.

As much as 93% of the total money seized that year came from crypto-related cases, which is taken as an indication that various scammers found a niche in the crypto market.

However, looking at the big numbers, this figure takes on another dimension. Based on blockchain forensics data, Chainalysis estimates that illicit funds in cryptocurrencies amount to just 1% of all cryptocurrency transactions, suggesting that cryptocurrencies are used much less for illegal activities of companies than it seems at first glance. Although as the total market capitalization of the crypto ecosystem stands at $3 trillion, that 1% sum translates to at least $20 billion in illicit cryptocurrency transactions.

This is why one of the most relevant aspects when operating through Bitcoin or other digital currencies is working with security measuresboth from the technological point of view and from the point of view of good practices: know what to buy and what to sell to whom and how. According to p2p exchange Paxful, these are some of the key considerations.

Investigate

To recognize a scam with Bitcoin or any other digital asset, it is necessary To investigate thoroughly. Faced with an offer that generates interest, it is more than advisable to know the terms of the offer, review the platform through which it is going to operate and investigate the seller – reputation, opinion of other users, among other things – in order to have a greater degree of certainty about the transaction to be carried out.

Check source and links

When fraudsters need to get more investors, they usually carry out marketing and press campaigns through various channels, such as chain mails and social networks, and through opinion leaders or influencers. That is why it is recommended maintain a critical analysis, verifying how reliable the information sources are and if the links we access are correct. Must be pay attention to how domains are spelled and if we enter a platform to operate frequently, it is advisable to add this URL to our favorite bookmarks so as not to make future mistakes.

Don’t make hasty decisions

It is very common for scammers to try to create a sense of urgency so that a decision can be made quickly. However, if an offer is suspicious or too good to be true then it should be investigated. Most sellers will provide information on how long an individual has to complete the transaction for these shares and generally will not require hasty decisions.

Secure platforms

Currently there are large and recognized platforms to carry out transactions with cryptocurrencies, which offer a certain security and confidence when making exchanges. It is advisable to use the platforms that are most valued by users. However, if you decide to use a smaller platform, you must check that it strictly complies with all security conditions before making any transaction.