Who does William Levy have his eye on now that he’s single?

Since he announced that he was separating from his wife, Elizabeth Gutierrezafter almost 20 years together and 2 children, William Levy became the single most coveted. Now, there are many rumors of romances around her, but only one would be taking the laurels. We tell you who it is.

William Levy: The most eligible bachelor

Apparently, the rumors have already begun that the protagonist of the successful soap opera “woman-fragranced coffee“He would have been unfaithful to his wife with whom now, it is said, he is keeping an eye on him. She is a beautiful Spanish actress, Alicia Sanchez.

After the announcement of their separation through their Instagram: “We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship” adding “We will continue to be the beautiful family we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change”, a new romance began to stomp very hard.

Single William Levy: Who does he have his eye on?

According to rumors, the Cuban actor William Levy would be dating the Spanish actress Alicia Sanz. It should be remembered that she was the one with whom she would have had an affair in 2018, when both participated in the cast of “In the arms of a murderer”.

Alicia Sanz is a Spanish actress 33 years who lives in Madrid. In addition to the fact that she was already related to her with the gallant, they also acted in the series “Gavilanes” and, without a doubt, there they did open the door to rumors of a controversial romance.

It was a well-known magazine that revealed that William and Sanz had met again in the middle of last year. Apparently, since then they were already dating, despite the fact that he was still living with his wife, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, and his 2 children.

“William was unfaithful to Elizabeth, he looked for Alicia about four months ago and they resumed contact, to the point that they saw each other and the crush arose again and they have been going for three months” was the exclusive statement of a friend of William for the aforementioned entertainment magazine.

Along the same lines, he added: “He is so enthusiastic about Alicia, he feels a great passion that he already proposed that they live together and she accepted. She is about to finish some commitments in Spain and very soon they will have her own home in Miami”.

Now, Alicia Sanz not only became the third in discord, but the culprit of the separation of William Levy and his wife. The beautiful Spanish woman, 33 years old, is already in the eye of all eyes because she is the lucky one in the single most coveted. We will have to wait to hear their statements.

