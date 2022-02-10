Why are Shiba Inu soaring today?

two minutes of reading

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and a sister coin that claims to be a Dogecoin killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) have exploded as a result of the increase in rumors around a metaverse that as of yet has no name.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH) Performance Currency 24 hours 7 days Price 24-hour percentage gain against Bitcoin 24-hour percentage gain against Ethereum Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) 3.4% 57.2% $0.00003238 3.35% 1.4% Doge Killer (CRYPTO:LEASH) 3.7%. 126.9% $1,775.90 4.8% 2.5%

Why are they going up?

The Shiba Inu has stated in a blog post that it will “lead” the metaverse sector despite being in the early stages of developing Shiberse, which is the code name for the Shiba Inu metaverse.

The project stated that the name is expected to be revealed this month. In the same blog post, the Shiba Inu announced Shiba Lands, the soon-to-be-available “parcels” within the Shiba Inu metaverse for purchase/auction.

For the Shiba Land sales event and to avoid Bots and Gas Wars, the project has stated that it is working on a queuing system that will require those interested to possess tokens LEASH. Rumors surrounding the metaverse have also boosted SHIB prices this week.

This was the third most mentioned coin on Twitter, according to data from Cointrendz. The cryptocurrency had received 2,032 mentions in tweets.

The two coins that accumulated more mentions in tweets than SHIB were Bitcoin and Ethereum. These had been mentioned in 4,927 and 2,447 tweets, respectively.

Rumors about Shiba Inu and Leash

The tweet announcing Lands and the queuing system has received 16,800 likes on Twitter and has been retweeted 5,787 times.

New Blog: A METAVERSE Story that begins… with an update! Introducing Lands, a queue system, and more!

$LEASH holders will be the first to gain access to Shiba Inu Metaverse Lands. Read more… https://t.co/S758ClAbRC — Shib (@Shibtoken) February 8, 2022

Twitter user ‘Gossip Shib’ has claimed that tokens SHIB, LEASH and BONE are “The Three Musketeers” with the motto “One for all and all for one”.

