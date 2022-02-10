Why Evaluna, Mau and Ricky, children of Ricardo Montaner, do not carry their father’s surname in their documents

Just like his father Ricardo Montaner, the three youngest children of the Argentine singer-songwriter have followed in his footsteps in the music industry, where they are making a name for themselves. While the duo made up of Mauricio and Ricky make their way with reggaeton and Latin pop, Evaluna does so with Christian music, thereby demonstrating that artistic blood runs through her veins.

Although, all are presented with the last name of the interpreter of “So in love”; that is to say, Mau Montaner, Ricky Montaner and Evaluna Montaner, the truth is that according to their documents, none of them are called that, something that caused surprise in the followers of all the artists.

This was discovered after the husband Stefi Roitman shared his marriage certificate, at the insistence of his fans, who doubted the veracity of their union, but great was the surprise when the full name appeared in the minutes: Ricardo Andrés Reglero Rodríguez .

Even days ago, Camilo’s partner had also pointed out that the last name he bears does not appear in any of the documents he possesses. As a result of this, many wonder, why don’t they call themselves Montaner? Coming up next, we tell you.

Why don’t they have the surname Montaner?

Although the alarms went off and some thought that the singer of “I’m going to miss” was not the true father of the young artists, the truth is that Ricardo Montaner is not his official name before the corresponding records.

It turns out that the musician, who has a career of five decades, made changes to his original name, which is Héctor Eduardo Reglero Montaner. He opted for Ricardo and changed the order of his last names to make it sound more artistic, and boy did it work for him.

Therefore, the children he had with Marlene Rodríguez also decided to adopt Montaner, with whom they are better known, although his paternal surname is Reglero itself.

Therefore, the correct names of the singers are: Ricardo Andrés Reglero Rodríguez, Mauricio Alberto Reglero Rodríguez and Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez.

Who are the five children of Ricardo Montaner and what do they do?

Ricardo Montaner is a living legend in the music industry; and it is not for less, since throughout his five decades of career he has earned the affection and respect of the international public. In addition to being the pillar for his five children. Meet his spoiled one and what they do:

Alexander Montaner

Alejandro is the eldest son of Ricardo Montaner, the result of his first marriage to Ana Vaz (1975-1986). Although he was born in Venezuela, he has spent most of his life in the United States, where he studied Business Administration in Miami. However, over the years he realized that the same musical blood of his famous father ran through his veins.

In 2001, Alejandro released his debut album, entitled “Todo lo que Tengo”, from which the singles ‘Voy a volarte loca’ (No. 10) and ‘Dímelo’ (No. 18) reached the Billboard Latin Songs chart. Also, in 2003, he was nominated for the Lo Nuestro Awards, in the category of New Pop Artist of the Year.

Currently, Alejandro Montaner works at Sony Music Latin, where he is vice president of the Artists and Repertories Area, as well as a talent scout for the record label. Alejandro is very reserved, to the point that his social networks are private.

Hector Montaner

Héctor Montaner is also the result of the first marriage of the interpreter of “I’m going to miss you”. He was born on August 20, 1981 in Maracaibo, Venezuela; although he currently resides in the United States.

He is an author, composer and singer, performer of the song “Amor del Bueno”. On his YouTube channel “Héctor Montaner Oficial” he uploaded videos of his work as an artist. He has also collaborated with artists such as the group CNCO or Abraham Mateo.

Ricardo “Ricky” Montaner

Ricky Montaner is the singer’s third son, the result of his second marriage to filmmaker Marlene Rodríguez Miranda. He was born on November 21, 1990 in Venezuela. He lived until he was 10 years old in Caracas and then moved to Miami with his family.

From a young age he knew that he wanted to be in the artistic world and began at the age of six in the church choir until years later he joined his father’s tours. As his younger brother Mauricio was also passionate about music, the two created the duo Mau y Ricky in 2011.

Mauricio Montaner

Mauricio Montaner is the fourth son of the interpreter of “The power of your love”. He was born on August 17, 1993 in Caracas, Venezuela. He has been married since 2018 to Colombian designer Sara Escobar.

He also started singing in the church choir when he was just 4 years old. Like his brother, he joined his father’s tour playing drums, while Ricky was a guitarist.

Evaluate Montaner

Evaluna Montaner is the last daughter of the artist in Caracas on August 7, 1997. She is a Venezuelan actress and singer. At the age of four, she left with her family for the United States. As a child she learned piano, harp and various types of dance. She attended The Cushman School in Miami until the age of 13, when she began homeschooling. She made her world artistic debut as an actress when she was 4 years old in the video “If I had to choose”, an original song by her father Ricardo Montaner.

In August 2009, she made her musical debut singing Switchfoot’s “Only Hope” on Susana Giménez’s Argentinian show. From 2010 to 2012, she joined the cast of the Nickelodeon Latin America youth telenovela Grachi. In 2012, her father chose her to sing the Christian ballad “La Gloria de Dios”, in addition to taking her on the Frequent Traveler Tour, which began her career as a singer.

She lived for two years in Bogotá, Colombia, being the host of the program Día a día in the segment of La Voz Colombia. She worked on the movie “Hot Pursuit” in 2014. After that, she participated in Christian festivals with her own songs and covers.

Since 2019, he has starred in Nickelodeon’s youth series “Club 57”, filmed in Miami. The following year, she premiered as director of the music video for “Titanic”, a song by Kany García in collaboration with Camilo. She married Colombian singer Camilo, from whom she is expecting her first child.

Who is Ricardo Montaner?

Ricardo Montaner is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in Latin America, for his songs, voice and charisma. He is the face behind hymns like “So in Love” and “Where Does Love Go?”

His full name is Héctor Eduardo Reglero Montaner, who was born in Avellaneda, Argentina, on September 8, 1957. He is an Argentine singer-songwriter, naturalized Venezuelan, Colombian and Dominican.

He has participated in several charity events such as “Venezuela Live Aid” (2019) and “Paz Sin Fronteras” (2008), as well as in the television programs La Voz Argentina, La Voz Colombia, La Voz México and Idol Puerto Rico.

Musical Legacy of Ricardo Montaner

Throughout his career he has sold more than 25 million records. The peak of his popularity was between the 1980s and 1990s.

Winner of several musical awards, he participated several times in the Viña del Mar Festival (Chile), and won the Latin Grammy Award for musical excellence in 2016, being nominated in 2014 and 2020.