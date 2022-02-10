Why will Chivas be in Super Bowl LVI?

In recent weeks the Club Guadalajara has strengthened ties with the Los Angeles Rams, one of the teams that will play the Super Bowl LVI next Sunday, February 13, precisely in this Californian city, which is why the whole of the MX League It will be one of the squads that directly and thanks to social networks will be part of this important sporting event.

The NFL regulations changed in a favorable way for some teams such as the Rams or Carneros as they are known in Spanish, For this reason, this franchise, which recently opened its new stadium where it will play the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, chose the Sacred Flock to capture part of its audience, since according to ESPN data it has more than 12 million followers on American soil and much of it is located in The Angels.

It is not surprising that, although it is not an alliance officially, both teams have come together to manifest synergy through the famous social networks, Well, a few weeks ago they forged the motto: “United by the same DNA of struggle and efforts, always with the horns ahead”.

This was what he posted Chivas when they welcomed Rams on their Spanish Twitter account, plus when they got the ticket for the Super Sunday defeating the San Francisco 49ersalso went all out to congratulate the Los Angeles team that will seek to win their second title Vince Lomabrdi how did they do it for the only time in 2000 with the historic quarterback, Kurt Warner.

For this reason, if there is a Mexican club that will be aware of what happens next Sunday inl Sofia Stadium will be the Club Guadalajara supporting his brother in the NFL and surely waiting that in the future this alliance will take shape to a greater extent.