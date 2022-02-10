Yailin la Más Viral, girlfriend of Anuel AA, shared photos of how she looked before surgery | Famous

On more than one occasion, the interpreter of ‘Chavirika’ has been the target of criticism due to how her body looks, since it is not a secret that the Dominican celebrity has undergone some cosmetic surgeries.
The relationship between Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral
In January 2022, the interpreter of ‘Adictiva’ confirmed his relationship with the dancer with a video on his account Instagram, in which you can see the couple giving each other a passionate kiss.
In fact, while yailin was recovering from an operation, she shared her boyfriend’s touching surprise: an arrangement of red roses and lots of teddy bears. “Mine, more mine than yours” was the comment that the singer left on the recording.
This is what Yailin looked like before her surgeries
With the naturalness that characterizes her, Yailin the Most Viral He shared in his Instagram stories a photograph of what he looked like before undergoing the operations.
“Natural, before surgery”, was the message with which she accompanied the snapshot in which she appears clad in a tight flowered bikini.
In 2020, the celebrity conducted an interview for ‘Afoloke Radio Show’, in which he talks about his artistic career and his relationship with his family. In the recording you can see a young 18-year-old Yailin.
“Blessings for that girl”, “Youth” and “I love to see how people evolve” are some of the comments that are read at the bottom of the interview.
Anuel responds to criticism of his fiancee
Recently, yailin underwent a liposculpture to look better than ever on her wedding day with the Puerto Rican; However, the couple received various criticisms from their followers (there are those who support the relationship and those who reject it).
Before the comments, Anuel assured that “what they talk about on social networks has consequences in real life”, because they keep abreast of the bickering around their romance.