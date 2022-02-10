You can work at PayPal if you are a specialist in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

PayPal continues to expand in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It currently has open job openings looking for specialists in the areas of Bitcoin, blockchains and crypto assets.

Specifically, the company is looking for specialists in the areas of programming and software engineering with skills related to the field of the Bitcoin ecosystem, as shown by its own web portal.

Most of the available positions, at the time of writing this note, are located in Guatemala. Regarding the minimum requirements, in addition to specialized knowledge in programming languages ​​such as Java or JavaScript, PayPal requires a minimum of 3 years of verifiable experience to apply for the position.

The 7 positions currently available within PayPal, in the area of ​​Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are full time and require face-to-face work. Xoom, a subsidiary of the company, has also opened places for this area of ​​work.

PayPal and Xoom are looking for computer specialists to work in areas related to cryptocurrencies. Source: PayPal.

Another important point is that the section that describes the section on jobs with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies within PayPal does not only cover the area of ​​programming. This could mean, in the future, that new jobs would be opened for different specialties, related to the digital assets industry.

PayPal wants to expand in the Bitcoin ecosystem

PayPal continues to open up to Bitcoin, but not in the way the community expects. After learning in 2020 that American users could buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies within their PayPal account, much was expected of this platform.

However, it was later found out that purchased bitcoins could not be withdrawn, much less deposited to sell them on PayPal. Some felt that this was not adopting bitcoin, but that the company was just taking advantage of its name.

However, it should be said that PayPal has continued to develop other products with crypto assets, which has led to the start of hiring specialists in this area. Even, according to a recent report by CriptoNoticias, the company would be working on creating its own stablecoin.

With the opening of new jobs, PayPal recently also announced the hiring of a council of specialists in the field of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies that will serve as support in the growth of the company within this segment of the industry.

Among the experts are professionals in areas of regulation, such as Timothy Massad, who has advanced topics on the regulation of crypto assets in the United States. There is also Dr. Shafi Goldwasser, who has developed test systems for cryptocurrency networks. She also did specialized work in the field of mathematics, considered the forerunners of the ECDSA cryptographic signature systemused in Bitcoin.