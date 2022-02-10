You could work on Ethereum learning to program in less than 6 months

Key facts: A survey was conducted of Ethereum developers from Argentina, Spain, Colombia, Mexico and more.

Most of the respondents said that programming language Ethereum can be learned quickly.

A survey of 435 developers from 73 different countries reveals that Solidity, Ethereum’s preferred language, can be learned in no time. In fact, the majority of those surveyed stated that they achieved it themselves in less than six months. The results of the study were published on February 7 on the Solidity blog.

Solidity is a programming language that allows you to create smart contracts on Ethereum and other blockschains. This type of language bears certain similarities to other very popular ones, such as C, Python and JavaScript.

According to the study, over 57% of respondents stated that it took them less than six months to be productive with Solidity. And in fact almost half of them said that she got it in just a month. Only 7% expressed that they needed at least a year and the rest could not give an answer since they are still in their first 6 months.

The majority (approximately 80%) of the respondents indicated that they use Solidity daily or weekly. The rest stated that they use it occasionally because it works mostly in other languages, such as JavaScript.

It is worth clarifying that the survey does not indicate what the starting point of the participants was, nor if they had prior knowledge of programming or not. According to different Latin American programmers, it is advisable to start learning JavaScript, Python or C first to make it easier to train in Solidity. This has been stated, for example, «Queen” from Colombia, Christopher Pereira from Chile and «Sheinix” from Argentina.

I agree, building things in crypto is more fun than trading! There are many online resources where you can learn to program, if you don’t have the basics, I would tell you to start learning programming with javascript or Python and then get into Solidity/SmartContracts! — shΞinix (@sheinix) March 15, 2021

For those who want to take their first steps in Solidity, CriptoNoticias has prepared a guide detailing what should be taken into account.

Argentina, Hispanic country of the study with more developers of the Ethereum ecosystem

The majority of developers surveyed were from the United States at 20% and India at 9%. The Hispanic country with the largest number was Argentina, which was in eighth place of the 73 countries considered..

Then, Spain was positioned in 15th place, Colombia in 23rd place and Mexico in 35th place. Although it is worth clarifying that 9% of the 435 respondents did not want to answer in which country they live.

Argentina is the Hispanic country with the largest number of Solidity developers surveyed (12 people). Fountain: Twitter.

The number of respondents and the methodology used may not allow an unequivocal conclusion to be drawn. In any case, it is undeniable great presence of programmers from the South American country in various Ethereum projects. One can mention, for example, Santiago Siri with his UBI basic income token; Federico Ast, CEO of Kleros; and Mariano Conti, former head of Oracles at MakerDAO, the organization behind the DAI stablecoin.