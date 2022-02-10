Young Hispanic woman fled in fear of her boyfriend in the Bronx; two months later her mother finds her | Univision 41 New York WXTV

the hispanic sweet lopez31 years old, was missing for more than two months in New York after suffering an emotional crisis due to problems and fear of the boyfriend with whom she lived in the Bronx. Not knowing about her, her mother, Naomi Brinsontraveled to the metropolis from Texas and he searched for her tirelessly all this time until I found her and could hug her.
In the middle of winter in New York, López survived the cold and snow, because although the shelters did not receive her, because she did not have identification, a family of Honduran immigrants, like them, reached out to her.
“I was with a Honduran family,” said the happy mother who was reunited with her daughter on Monday afternoon near the Grand Concourse. “They took her in for five days,” she said in her first statement.
“I ran up to her and we hugged,” Brinson explained. “When we FaceTime with the family in Texas, we all cry.”
the mysterious disappearance
The family lost contact with Dulce poco after thanksgiving. In a call on November 28, she was heard stressed and scared by problems with her new boyfriend, with whom she lived in a basement in the Bronx.
For López, this was not an unknown neighborhood because it was the first place where he lived with his mother when he arrived in the United States from his native Honduras. Although the family moved and most have lived in Longview, Texas for the past two decades, she returned last year after taking a job as a receptionist.
Noemy Brinson reported missing de Dulce 48 hours after not being able to contact her, but having no news about the progress of the search, she decided to go in person to find out. She flew to New York on December 19.
Searching for her daughter’s whereabouts, Brinson received messages through Facebook from people in the Bronx who reported seeing her outside a store, she also learned that at some point an ambulance came to the apartment where Dulce lived, because suffered some kind of collapse.
“ She was sitting outside a deli on Bainbridge Avenue calling herself ‘Beyonce’“, they told them. And a surveillance video from the store confirmed it.
The recording of December 16, realized that Dulce was there, she was identified by her distinctive mole on her cheek, although she looked very bad. By the time her mother arrived she did not return to the place.
For weeks, Brinson walked around the Bronx and traveled by subway in search of her daughter without results, when she received a message that she had been seen on Broadway and West 103rd Street, in Manhattan, she expanded her search to the Big Apple.
Last week, she learned that her daughter was seen on the “C” train line and shifted her search to the Broadway Junction transit center in Brooklyn. One night before finding her, Noemy felt that she couldn’t take it anymore and prayed until dawn asking God, “on her knees”, to help her find her and to be able to hear from her the next day.
Brinson said her daughter called her Monday morning from the home of the Honduran family who put her up in the Bronx, telling her she didn’t know she was there, or that she had been looking for weeks.
Lopez told her that she had been hiding because she was afraid her boyfriend would find her. She even revealed that she saw flyers with her face on it, but she believed that behind her was him.
The happy mother said that after the nightmare her daughter lived through, wandering for two months through the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, they will travel back home to Longview, Texas at the end of the week.