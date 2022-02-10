Young Honduran soccer player from the Atlanta United Academy dies after an accident in the United States

2022-02-09

Mourning in Honduran soccer. A young promise of Honduran soccer died at the age of 15 in U.S after suffering a car accident. Christian Carrillo, young player of the U-15 team of theto Academy Atlanta United of the USA, andIt is the name of the victim in an event that has shocked his family and friends. According to the newspaper The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The athlete of Honduran origin, died in a car accident at the hands of an alleged drunk driver. The family of Cheek explained that the young man was last Sunday in a car driven by his brother on the I-285 highway in the town ofe Dunwood, c.hen taking an exit, a car that was without lights hit them, forcing the driver to hit the steering wheel that took them off the road and made them overturn.

The 17-year-old brother of the footballer alone suffered minor injuries, but his brother unfortunately lost his life. See: Honduran Legionnaires are on the brink of the abyss in European soccer; descent stalks them a race ahead Christian Carrillo worked as a goalkeeper and his great dream, like that of many young people, was to be able to go far in football. The Honduran arrived at the academy of Atlanta United of the United States on the U-12 to U-15 division. “A week ago he gave me the great news that he was called up from the US Under-15 National Team training camp. He was going to achieve great things. I was ready to see him from the stands and shout his name, it is very sad that we can no longer see him, ”said his uncle Mario Antúnez in statements he gave to the WXIA channel.