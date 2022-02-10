Young people without money beg someone to have mercy on them to… see Bad Bunny

Tickets for Bad Bunny’s concerts in Mexico are already coveted objects, as Puerto Rican fans have shown that they are capable of doing anything to get them.

Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour is generating a great furor, especially since the tickets that went on sale for December 9 at the Azteca Stadium sold out quickly. Although a date was opened for the 10th, they also finished.

This phenomenon caused by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the singer’s real name, is surrounded by stories like the one about the grandmother who gave her savings to her granddaughter to buy her ticket; or that of the TikTok user @bielettoggg who sold her car to go to the concert, but the outcome was not as expected.

In a video that he shared on February 8, he mentions: “I sell my car to buy my Bad Bunny tickets and this happened”, in the montage photos of his vehicle are seen, then a person reviewing the papers, then the moment in which he says goodbye to him, when he sees him walking away with his new owner and, finally, he shows a wad of 500-peso bills.”

Up to that point everything was going great, however, the recording, which is set to Bad Bunny’s song ‘Booker T’, shows the screen that surely caused Puerto Rican fans nightmares, because in it they inform him that he was already in the virtual queue, only in front of him were 3,306 people. At the end, he shows his angry face and points: “I stayed” together with three clown emojis.

for the concert at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Ticket sales began on February 9, but three days before there were already people lined up outside the Monterrey Arena, one of the places where they would be sold as well as in Innova Sport stores and Super Tickets.

In the place, up to 300 people were formed, so on February 8, Ángel Valdez, manager of food and beverage operations of the venue, prepared several glasses of coffee which he distributed among Bad Bunny’s fans along with pieces of sweet bread.

Among those people were two girls, Yanique and Melissawhich were interviewed by Youtuber Alejandro Villanueva Madness, and assured that they had no money for the ticket.

In the talk they commented: “we are special, we want a good cause, we don’t have money for the ticket, but we are already lining up hoping that other people will take pity on us and can deposit us to get our ticket.”

The Milenio newspaper reported that this January 9 the two girls went to the Monterrey Arena to buy their two tickets, although they do not mention how much money they managed to raise or the place they reached.

