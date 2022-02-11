36 cryptocurrencies that have risen more than Bitcoin in a week

Of course, these increases must be seen in perspective, since we are only talking about percentage return higher than BTC , but it still remains the first despite the rise of 36 other cryptocurrencies. The biggest increase in terms of percentage is for Gala (GALA) with an increase of 75.81%, followed in the Top 10 by Kadena (KDA) +59.83%, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +50.83%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) +49.17%, IoTeX (IOTX) +48.73%, Theta Network (THETA) +46.01%, Livepeer (LPT) +35.79%, Celsius (CEL) +34.71 %, Theta Fuel (TFUEL) +34.13%, XRP (XRP) +32.88% and Ethereum Classic (ETC) +30.57%.

Bitcoin returns to the values ​​it had at the beginning of the year and recovers from the impact of early February, accumulating green charts in the last week, giving a break to the downtrend. However, we have seen growth of other cryptocurrencies that have increased their price by up to 75% since last week.

Other cryptocurrencies that are outperforming BTC these days and whose results should be taken into account are Avalanche (AVAX) +28.46%, Crypto.com exchange CRO, Litecoin (LTC) +19.63%, Polygon (MATIC) + 18.49%, and Bitcoin cash (BCH) +18.25%.

The performance of Bitcoin competitors

As we said, the bitcoin uptrend In recovery in recent weeks, it only confirms it as number 1, although others have had greater increases. In this weekly closure is maintained close to 45,000 dollars price, very far from the second in question. This has been the result of some Bitcoin competitors.

Ethereum (ETH) with just over 3,000 dollars, which closed the week with a rise of 9.63%.

BNB, the Binance token has had an increase of 10.48%, raising its value to $419.

Terra (LUNA) is up 4.12%, priced at $53.65.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up nearly 9%.

Decentraland (MANA) up 20%.

In general, the entire market is in the green in the short term. But in the medium term, the current rise is more of a recovery from significant declines in recent months. The behavior is reminiscent of what was observed last year when Bitcoin peaked at the current all-time price high, at $69,000 per unit. However, the forecasts for the last months foresee at least a new maximum value that exceeds 100,000 dollars, with some analysts even projecting it will exceed 200,000 dollars if a series of particular conditions are met.

Below, you can check all those cryptocurrencies and altcoins that have achieved the milestone of growing at a higher percentage than Bitcoin during the last 7 days of the cryptocurrency market.