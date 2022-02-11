6 beauty and wellness accessories to give yourself

Invest in our physical and mental well-being it is never to lose but to contribute by being and feeling good. Beauty accessories can help us see ourselves better and therefore, it is also closely related to gaining confidence and helps us feel happier. Today there are many options that are presented to us but there are some premium which are especially effective. From the gadget From the most luxurious Foreo that exists to an English comb that is among the most expensive in the world but that is quite an experience for your hair, in this article we present 6 beauty and well-being accessories to give yourself and enjoy all its benefits.

The most premium Foreo: LUNA Luxe

Unparalleled luxury meets 21st century skin care and beauty gadgets like those from Foreo are another story. But if we have to stick with one, maybe that’s the LUNA. Its price is high (it exceeds 5,000 euros with creres) but its effectiveness, another story. The ultimate fusion of skincare and luxury, LUNA Gold and LUNA Platinum for Men combine sophisticated T-Sonic dual technology with solid platinum or 18K gold foundations.

Silk Eye Mask Midnight By Dariia Day

This night mask is great to preserve our beauty and rest better. In addition to protecting the eyes from light, the Silk Eye Mask Midnight By Dariia Day Made from 100% organic mulberry silk, it provides the most luxurious sleeping experience while caring for the most delicate skin and hair, preventing frizz.

Premium anti-aging technology

East beauty accessory is about anti-aging technology patented to firm the skin. A gadget It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, stimulates collagen production, rebuilds facial muscles to restore elasticity, and is painless and non-invasive.

One of the most expensive brushes on the market by Mason Pearson

This brush, made by hand in England since 1885, is a small work of engineering that has conquered hair as envied as that of Blake LivelyHeidi klum, Meghan Markle or the very Kate Middleton. In addition, more than a brush, it is a hair treatment. Using it, Oxygenates the root, cleanses the hair in depth allowing to space the washes and stimulates the scalp activating the circulation in the roots without attacking it.

jcApotecari Collection anti-cellulite brush

Cellulite is one of the great female problems at the body level and improving its appearance is always an object of desire. For this reason, we have selected this beauty accessory that you will love: Brush anti-cellulite from jcApotecari Collection. Its maple wood balls exert the most effective pressure against cellulite. In addition, it energizes the lymphatic system stopping the accumulation of fat. Simply massage dry using upward circular movements for 1-2 minutes. Another of the beauty accessories with which you should get.

Relaxing Room Diffuser by Susanne Kaufman

Turning our home into an oasis of calm is also contributing to our well-being. This diffuser is a breath of vibrant citrus -orange, tangerine and apple- together with welcoming notes of cinnamon and pine. Let them welcome you home and help you create a unique atmosphere of relaxation.