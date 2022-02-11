A couple accuses a New York hotel of ruining their daughter’s wedding and sues them for US $ 5,000,000

It should have been the happiest day of his life, but it all ended in chaos of confusion and anguish.. jessica allovis celebrated his wedding with family and friends in a hotel in brooklynbut for a clause apparently not noticed by the administration caused the celebrations to be interrupted until they were practically diluted. Now, the parents of the unfortunate bride have launched a lawsuit against the place, which they accuse of ruining their daughter’s wedding. They claim about 5 million dollars as compensation.

The drastically altered wedding festivities occurred on September 18, 2021 at hotel brooklyn pier 1located in New York, U.S. What happened was that the place had a clause that indicated that there should be in the hall of the celebration a “severe” noise restriction.

Unaware of this rule, the bride and groom and party guests suddenly found that they had to lower the decibels of the music to an almost inaudible level. This caused absolute confusion in those present, who were prevented -for example- from executing the traditional waltz that formally begins the dance at every wedding.

To make matters worse, the only solution they found so as not to have to suspend the party altogether was move to a much smaller, darker room in an adjacent buildingwhich did not have nearly the same amenities as the room chosen for the event.

Marjorie and Russell Newmanthe parents of the bride, They filed a lawsuit against the hotel at the end of January, which ruined, according to them, their daughter’s dream wedding. The outraged marriage belongs to a multimillionaire New York family dedicated to real estate in the Big Apple area. They also ensured having spent many thousands of dollars so that the wedding It was perfect and unforgettable. Unfortunately it was unforgettable but for other reasons.

To have an idea of ​​the money they invested in the celebration, married couple who said they spent about $150,000 on nothing more than flowers to decorate the living room.

According to the summary of the facts made by the American media new york postJessica, 29, and her boyfriend, Matt Alovis, 30were married in a ceremony at the hotel, before about 200 guests. But after this very special moment, the bride and groom found out about the clause that a decibel level could not be exceeded “unfortunately low” in the party room. The hired DJ echoed this restriction and refused to turn up the volume of the music, and so everyone had to move to another room, in another building.

“What happened was devastating”he pointed Marjorie to the aforementioned medium and described the characteristics of the room in which they had ended up after the impromptu move: “There was nowhere to sit. Not a single flower. Most of the adults apart from our best friends and family left at the time of the movebecause they didn’t have the faintest idea what was going on.”

The mother of the bride added, as one of the things that hurt her the most, that her daughter did not even have the opportunity to comply with the tradition of throwing the bouquet. “It was supposed to be her night for pool and it was taken away from her,” she complained. To get an idea, the alternative room that was used due to the hotel restriction had room for only 60 people and chairs for only 12.

The hotel in Brooklyn had a clause about the volume limit of the music that the bride’s family did not know about, and that caused all the disruption of the wedding New York

Jessica’s father, for his part, reported that his daughter, half an hour after changing rooms, began to cry: “This is not how she envisioned her dream wedding.”

Now, the Newmann sues the hotel and the wedding planner Guerdy Abraira, recognized by the American public for being one of the reality stars The Real Housewives of Miami. That’s why they made a presentation to the Brooklyn Supreme Court for “breach of contract” and “deceptive concealment of sound restrictions”, a fact that caused “emotional anguish”. For that, They ask for a compensation of close to 5 million dollars.