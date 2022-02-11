A new iPhone feature will change credit card commerce forever

Tap to Pay on two iPhones. (photo: Apple)

Receiving cell phone payments is already a reality and the most interesting thing is that small merchants and entrepreneurs can access it from the iPhone.

Apple will allow the iPhone to be used as a credit card reader to receive payments at any time of the day. Then third-party payment services will use the built-in NFC chip to make such contactless payments.

Initially, it will be done in the United States, where it is expected that millions of entrepreneurs will be able to use the iPhone to accept debit and credit cards, Apple Pay and more digital wallets, promising security and agility in a single touch.

Tap to Pay is the concept on iPhone that will be available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into iOS apps.

Therefore, Tap to Pay should not be considered a new service from Apple, in fact, but a SDK (Software Development Kit) that would allow third-party companies (such as Stripe, Shopify or even Sumup and Square, also competitors in the matter) to implement in their respective applications their ability to accept payments without additional equipment charges.

Thus, considering that it will use the software of others, Apple has not confirmed if it will develop its own Tap to Pay service. At the moment, it will work with the digital payment processor Stripe.

CB Insights, a research analytics firm, estimates that Stripe processed more than $350 billion of payments in 2020. Its customers range from small online stores to software developers to large corporations like Slack and Peloton.

With this announcement, an extra device that was used with the iPhone will be eliminated, since currently, many businesses received card payments but needed hardware that would connect to the iPhone via Bluetooth. Now, only the iPhone will be needed. A fact that simplifies processes because if there are several people in a store you will not need another connection, in addition to the Internet.

Also, the ability to use a single vendor for online and in-person sales can be seen as beneficial.

To accept contactless payments with Tap to Pay, it is necessary to have a iPhone XS or later, as well as one application (for example, Shopify or Stripe) which already uses the functionality mentioned above. Buyers, for their part, will not have to comply with any of these requirements.

The user should only bring the usual means of payment to the telephone of trade. The only condition is that this payment method is compatible with contactless technology. This includes:

– A iPhone or Apple Watch with ApplePay.

– Credit or debit cards with built-in NFC (the vast majority).

– smartphones or smartwatches of other brands with NFC chips and digital wallets preconfigured (such as GooglePay or SamsungPay).

User privacy, a key aspect for Apple

A fundamental feature of Tap to Pay, as in other Apple products, is privacy. According to the American company, the data of the buyers are protected by the same technologies used with Apple Pay, such as encryption or processing of information through the Security Element. Apple also says that you will never know who or what is being bought.

One of the unknowns that must be cleared up is whether Apple charges platform providers who decide to make some kind of commission for its use. The company did not clarify that in the press release.

It will also be interesting to know plans to internationalize this function in markets such as Latin America, where NFC payment methods are widely accepted.

