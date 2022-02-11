A police officer complained about two public defenders who sponsored four thieves. She was sued and could go to jail. They are free | Security | News

Major Rafaela Montoya led a police operation in Cayambe, Pichincha, in which four assailants were captured who were carrying televisions and other appliances that had just been stolen from a home. The day after their capture, during the charging hearing, the men reached a conciliation agreement with the victim and were released.

The officer, who complained about the Public Defender’s Office lawyers for having promoted the procedure that allowed the thieves to get out of jail, now faces a lawsuit from them. The trial hearing is this Friday, at 09:00, in the Judicial Unit of Cayambe.

Montoya reported that three of the detainees are Ecuadorian (the other is Venezuelan) and between them there are 18 legal proceedings that range from robbery, drug possession and murder accusations. “We understand that the procedure is legal, but we highlight the active participation of the Public Defender’s Office” to defend the accused, complained the official, who gave the names of the lawyers who are suing her today for alleged slander.

In a live broadcast of the portal The Hemispheric from Cayambe, the officer referred to conciliation as “a good deal” for the assailants: “I rob five times, they arrest me once and with that I do make a reparation agreement. And the other victims? There were no reparation agreements with them because they were not detained.”

Major Montoya, who could now face the prison from which the thieves she captured escaped, said she understands the outrage of the population of Cayambe, who has announced that she will go to the Judicial Unit this Friday where she faces the hearing to formulate charges. .

Photo: Courtesy Hemispheric

“We feel frustrated because we do our best work as a Police and we find these responses from the administration of justice, which may be legal, but how ethical is it to have public defenders for the accused and not for the victims?”

In Quito there are; in Cayambe, no, Montoya assured in the broadcast that The Hemispheric authorized THE UNIVERSE to reproduce. Just 67 kilometers separate the third most populous city of Pichincha from the Ecuadorian capital.

The victim of the robbery regretted filing a complaint against the apprehended who forced entry to his home “because he did not want to have problems with them later.”

Despite this, the prosecutor in the case issued an accusatory opinion and requested preventive detention for the criminals, which was accepted by the judge, but according to Officer Montoya’s account, at that time the public defender said at the hearing: ” We already have a reparation agreement with the victim, ask him if he agrees to be paid $800″. And he said yes.

The Cayambe Police officer questions that the public defenders of the assailants have gone to meet with their victim to offer him a reparation agreement. “Is this ethical? How is this ambivalence possible in a legal professional who is there to guarantee due process? ”, She continued her complaint.

The apprehended, once released, lowered their masks to show their smile to the policemen who caught them.

One of the public defenders, questioned by Officer Montoya, previously obtained the release of a bus driver who was driving while intoxicated. He “marked 2.13 in the alcohol test and walked free.” The same thing happened with a truck driver who marked 1.86 and went free. “What efficiency of this public defender?” He ironized.

The deputy mayor of Cayambe, Katherine Montenegro, supported the work of the Police and asked the Assembly to reform the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP) “because it has their hands tied.” She said that the local government, with the support of the Ministry of Government and the Cayambe neighborhood federation, are working to improve security in the canton, but she asked residents to report criminal acts.

A cantonal leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) asked the authorities of the Ombudsman to “work ethically and responsibly” to defend the rights of the victims and not favor those who attack them.

Officer Montoya’s statements, however, were not overlooked by the aforementioned attorneys from the Public Defender’s Office, who filed a complaint against the officer for allegedly having affected her image.

Local authorities and members of the productive sector announced that they will go to said judicial unit this Friday to support the police officer who demanded the release of criminals who had the sponsorship of the Public Defender’s Office. (I)