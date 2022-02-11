A third of adults with COVID-19 had lasting sequelae, according to a Harvard study

32% of people over 65 who had COVID later showed health problems, according to a US study (Getty)

The prolonged COVID experts continue to worry as more people come to consult them for different ailments or problems, months after being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Nearly a third of older adults infected with COVID-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition who required medical attention in the months after the initial infection, according to an observational study published in The BMJ.

researchers from Optum Labs and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in the USA They found that the conditions they involved a variety of major organs and systems, including the heart, kidneys, lungs, and liver, as well as mental health complications.

Nearly a third of older adults infected with COVID-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition (Gettyimages)

To do this, they used records from US health insurance plans to identify 133,366 people age 65 and older in 2020 who were diagnosed with COVID-19 before April 1, 2020. These individuals were matched with three non-COVID comparison groups from 2020, 2019, and a group diagnosed with viral lower respiratory tract illness. The researchers then recorded any persistent or new condition or sequela from 21 days after diagnosis of COVID-19.

They calculated the excess risk of disease-triggered conditions over several months based on age, race, gender, and whether patients were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. Results show that among people diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, 32% sought medical care in the post-acute period for one or more new or persistent conditions, 11% more than the 2020 comparison group.

And in front of that same group, COVID-19 patients were at increased risk of developing a range of conditions which included respiratory failure (an extra 7.55 per 100 people), fatigue (an extra 5.66 per 100 people), high blood pressure (an extra 4.43 per 100 people), and health diagnoses mental (an extra 2.5 per 100 people).

People admitted to hospital with COVID-19 were at markedly increased risk for most but not all conditions

“Understanding the magnitude of risk for major clinical sequelae could improve your diagnosis and management of people with sequelae after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection″, the study authors said. “Our results can help providers and other key stakeholders anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for the use of health care resources,” they noted.

Similar results were found for the 2019 comparison group, the researchers said. However, compared to the viral lower respiratory tract disease group, only respiratory failure, dementia, and fatigue showed greater risk differences with COVID-19.

People admitted to hospital with COVID-19 were at markedly increased risk for most but not all conditions. The risk of several conditions was also increased for men, blacks and those age 75 and older, the researchers said.

Nearly half of these older adults who were hospitalized due to infection developed new chronic health problems, the researchers said. About one in five adults in this age group who were not infected with the virus developed similar health problems during the same period, they said. “ Older adults have a significantly higher incidence of [problemas de salud] after an infection compared to younger patients ”, said the co-author of the study, Dr. Ken Cohen.

Permanent cold symptoms are a characteristic of prolonged covid (Getty)

This is an observational study, so it can’t establish cause, and the researchers acknowledge some limitations, including the fact that some diagnoses might not truly represent a new condition caused by COVID-19 infection. However, they warn that With millions of people infected by coronavirus around the world, “the number of survivors with sequelae after acute infection will continue to grow.”

Irregular heartbeats, or arrhythmias, and blood clotting disorders were also more common in older people who had been infected with the virus, according to the researchers. However, compared to the group diagnosed with another viral lower respiratory tract illness, only lung failure, dementia and fatigue were common in people with COVID-19, they said.

The findings could provide a snapshot of the scale of future health complications caused by the pandemic, although they do not include data on people infected with newer variants of the virus, such as Delta and Omicron, the researchers said.

Too highlight the importance of older adults getting vaccinated against COVID-19, including receiving a booster shot , according to study co-author Dr. Ken Cohen. “Throughout the Omicron wave, people who have not been vaccinated continue to have significant rates of severe illness and hospitalization,” Cohen said.

“Our findings showed that severe illness with hospitalization was associated with a higher rate of [problemas de salud, por lo que] it can be inferred that the rates… observed in our study would continue to occur in unvaccinated people who contracted Ómicron”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

Can the Omicron variant cause prolonged COVID?

Can people who have been vaccinated, who got their booster dose, and who had COVID-19 get back to normal?

Heart attack risk increases 63% after having COVID