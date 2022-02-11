A Wall Street legend claims that Bitcoin is an “insurance policy” against financial catastrophes

Bill Miller is President and Chief Investment Officer of Miller Value Partners.

the financial tycoon Bill Miller described that having an investment in Bitcoin is “like insurance against financial calamity”revealing that it still holds “an important position” in the leading cryptocurrency because it considers it to be in its infancy.

The legendary Wall Street investor claimed that the notion that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value is correct and compared the digital asset with high value collectibleslike a baseball card of Honus Wagner -one of the best in the history of that sport- or a painting by Picasso.

“It’s like an insurance policy,” manifested to CNBC the president and chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners in an interview on Wednesday.

Bill Miller assured that he still has a very important position in Bitcoin, even as it trades 36% below its all-time high.

“The insurance policies have no intrinsic value. In fact, you want them to have no intrinsic value. You don’t want your house to catch fire or have a terrible accident, but he pays the insurance every year in case that happens”, compared the financial guru.

“Bitcoin is a financial catastrophe insurance like the one we see in Lebanon, or in Afghanistan, or in many of these other countries where we saw it at the time of the pandemic”, he pointed out.

Other crypto advocates, such as billionaires Mike Novogratz Y charles hoskinsonhave said that owning cryptocurrency could have helped people in Afghanistan when the country’s economy fell into crisis following the collapse of the government last year.

Bitcoin still trades below its 2021 closing prices

Some analysts suggested that people who wanted to help Afghans could send digital assets, as that would ensure the funds did not fall under Taliban control.

Miller also said his comments to Wealth Track in a January interview, which was interpreted as having invested half of his personal wealth in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, had been misunderstood. He clarified that had put only a small percentage of his net worth into Bitcoinwhich then grew to become half of his total fortune as the price increased.

Legendary investor Bill Miller says that Bitcoin is insurance against financial catastrophe, and he still has a “very important position” in it.

“Now it’s less than that, because it’s been cut in half since November,” he acknowledged. “It’s still a very big position”, he added, but did not reveal any figures.

Bitcoin came to trade at $45,000 this Thursday, although it still remains 36% below its prices highs around $69,000 reached in November.

The cryptocurrency market in general had a Difficult January due to falling appetite for risky assetsin a context of persistently high inflation, the increasingly aggressive stance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the USA and the increase in geopolitical tensions between the main world powers.

Miller, former chairman of Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust, also called recent Bitcoin and Ether allocations KPMG Canada on your balance like a bullish movement for cryptocurrencies, as the accounting firm is engaged with various types of businesses.

“I believe that this year will see a lot of adoption between foundations, organizations and institutions, and that will continue”, he predicted.

