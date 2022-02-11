Abel Martínez: “It is a lack of respect for the country proposed reform of the Constitution”

The presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel Martínez, described as disrespectful to the country, the proposals to reform the Constitution deposited by the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) before the Social Economic Council (CES).

Martínez affirmed that this constitutes a “ball of smoke”, which aims to put aside national problems such as the high cost of living, insecurity and the rejection of trusts such as the one in Punta Catalina.

The senior political leader said that the intention is to go under the table with the intention of lowering the 50 percent plus one, established in the Constitution as a requirement to win the presidential elections in the first round.

“Basically, what they want is to lower that percentage because they know that the popularity of the government is in decline and in a precipitous fall, they have no way of being able to win an election and leave in the first round, but I go further, they will not win or in the first nor in the second”, expressed the also member of the Political Committee of the PLD.

Abel Martínez highlighted the consecutive samples of improvisation by the current authorities, which have been revealed by the constant measures that have had to be withdrawn or discarded after their implementation.

“It is a government of improvisations, without planning and lack of commitments, which has worsened the quality of life of citizens, but I repeat as I said a few days ago, that constitutional reform is simply not going,” said the presidential candidate.